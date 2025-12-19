BigBear.ai & C Speed Partner for AI-Driven Smart Defense Solution

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. BBAI partners with C Speed, LLC to offer an integrated solution focusing on autonomous, real-time threat detection and decision-support capabilities for global defense and homeland security customers.



BBAI stock gained 3.5% during yesterday’s trading hours and inched up 1.6% in the after-hours.

Decoding BigBear.ai’s New Collaboration

C Speed is a United States-based leader in radar and defense solutions, and a NewSpring Holdings platform company. This strategic collaboration integrates BigBear.ai’s data and AI orchestration platform, ConductorOS, with C Speed’s software-defined LightWave Radar (LWR) system to enhance speed and accuracy across national security, homeland, defense and international partners.



Moreover, this strategic transaction aims to integrate AI-enabled threat detection, reporting and response solutions into C Speed’s LWR suite of surveillance radars, supporting air and missile defense, as well as counter-UAS (cUAS) applications. BBAI’s vast geographic presence, including the Middle East, is expected to serve as a leverage to this partnership.



The benefits of this integrated solution include AI-powered multi-sensor fusion to support complex missions, such as counter-UAS operations; faster threat detection and response by embedding AI at the sensor level; and real-time autonomous switching of LWR modes across airborne, ground and maritime threats.

Inorganic Efforts Bode Well for BBAI’s Growth

BBAI’s disciplined and thesis-driven merger & acquisition approach is strengthening its competitive positioning while laying the foundation for accelerated long-term growth. The recent agreement to acquire Ask Sage is one of the key examples, which is expected to close by the end of the fourth quarter of 2025. This addition to the portfolio is expected to immediately expand BigBear.ai’s access to a secure, FedRAMP high–accredited, model-agnostic generative AI platform already deployed across more than 27 government agencies. By integrating Ask Sage, the company will gain a scalable distribution channel, a large installed user base and faster routes to deploy mission-ready AI agents.



Moreover, BBAI’s collaborations with firms such as DEFCON AI and TSecond extend its AI capabilities to the tactical edge, improving real-time decision-making in contested and disconnected environments. In travel and trade, partnerships with U.S. Customs and Border Protection and airport authorities are driving adoption of the VeriScan biometric platform, improving security efficiency while expanding recurring opportunities. International partnerships and visibility initiatives, including deployments in the UK and growth in the Middle East, further diversify the pipeline.



Shares of this Virginia-based AI-powered decision intelligence solutions provider have moved upward 40.7% in the past six months, outperforming the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the S&P 500 index. Revenue diversification, stronger customer lock-in and future margin expansion, supported by strategic collaborations and acquisitions, are expected to boost BBAI’s platform-led growth strategy.

BBAI’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

BigBear.ai currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Here are some better-ranked stocks from the same sector.



Ciena Corporation CIEN presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 23%, on average. The stock has soared 182.7% in the past six months. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ciena’s fiscal 2026 sales and earnings per share (EPS) implies an increase of 24.3% and 95.1%, respectively, from a year ago.



Reddit, Inc. RDDT currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 192.5%, on average. The stock has surged 66.2% in the past six months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Reddit’s 2026 sales and EPS implies an increase of 40% and 64.2%, respectively, from a year ago.



NVIDIA Corporation NVDA currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.8%, on average. The stock has gained 21% in the past six months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVIDIA’s fiscal 2027 sales and EPS implies an increase of 42.2% and 52.9%, respectively, from a year ago.

