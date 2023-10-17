BigBear.ai (BBAI) Enhances Military Planning Through AFRL

BigBear.ai BBAI recently announced an expanded commitment to the Air Force Research Laboratory’s (AFRL) Composable Collaborative Planning BAA. This expansion marks a significant advancement in military planning processes.



BigBear.ai's innovative technology is revolutionizing traditional planning processes that usually take a few years for development and validation. Instead, through its collaboration with AFRL, BigBear.ai can deliver resource-informed plans in less than a month.



Through Project AURORA, BigBear leverages its extensive DoD joint planning expertise, prioritizing real-time resource data and the fusion of authoritative DoD information, all within an innovative approach that provides a comprehensive view of global implications.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. Quote

Expanding Portfolio & Partner Base Aids Growth

BigBear.ai shares have returned 98.9% compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s increase of 37.8% year to date. The outperformance can be attributed to the company's strong focus on AI-driven solutions in the military sector.



BigBear.ai’s solutions are gaining prominence thanks to a solid partner base. It recently collaborated with Autodesk ADSK.



Autodesk’s solutions are now directly integrated with BigBear.ai’s ProModel Discrete Event Simulator, enabling users to simulate entire multi-faceted systems inside AutoCAD accurately.



BBAI's successful $7.7 million contract for Phase 2 of AIMMS illustrates its commitment to advancing military technology and solidifies its pivotal role in shaping the future of defense solutions. This Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) signifies trust and opens the door to innovative, sole-source production contracts, underscoring BBAI's dedication to delivering excellence in military technology.



BBAI also secured a $8.5 million, 6-month extension from the U.S. Army for the Global Force Information Management Objective Environment (GFIM OE) system, demonstrating their continued significant role and partnership with the military.



Moreover, BigBear.ai is set to provide an innovative, cloud-based, no-code/low-code platform to replace the ATEX legacy system for the US Army. This platform will simplify access to data, collaborative tools, and advanced analytics, substantially improving project and portfolio management capabilities.



BBAI's ProModel solution continues to elevate operational efficiency across various use cases. Recent success includes an expanded engagement with one of the world's largest shipbuilders, supporting US-based operations and showcasing the global potential of capabilities in complex manufacturing environments.



For fiscal 2023, BBAI expects revenues between $155 million and $170 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2023 is pegged at $165.29 million, indicating a year-over-year growth of 6.63%.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

BBAI currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



NVIDIA NVDA and Dell Technologies DELL are some better-ranked stocks in the broader sector, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of NVDA and DELL have gained 215.4% and 68.5%, respectively, year to date.



The long-term earnings growth rate for NVIDIA and Dell Technologies are pegged at 13.5% and 12%, respectively.







