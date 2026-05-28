A Big Wealth Manager Just Bought $22.4 Million Worth of This Small-Cap Value ETF

Key Points

During Q1 2026, Focus Partners Wealth added 886,680 shares of the EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO), with an estimated transaction value of $22.4 million.

The fund's total BSVO position climbed to 37,257,857 shares with a reported value of $945.2 million at quarter-end.

BSVO has surged roughly 44% over the past year, outpacing the S&P 500 by approximately 17 percentage points and beating its Small Value category benchmark by roughly 7 percentage points.

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What happened

According to a recent SEC filing, Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in the EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO) by 886,680 shares during the first quarter of 2026. The estimated transaction value was $22.4 million, based on the quarter's average closing price. The fund ended Q1 2026 holding 37,257,857 shares, with a reported position value of $945.2 million as of March 31, 2026.

What else to know

Focus Partners Wealth's BSVO stake now represents 1.1% of the firm's 13F reportable assets under management (AUM) -- placing it outside the fund's top five holdings.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: GOOGL: $2.6 billion (2.9% of AUM) NASDAQ: AAPL: $2.5 billion (2.8% of AUM) NASDAQ: NVDA: $2.1 billion (2.4% of AUM) NASDAQ: MSFT: $2.0 billion (2.2% of AUM) NYSE: XLK: $1.7 billion (1.9% of AUM)

As of May 27, 2026, BSVO shares were priced at $27.92, up about 44% over the past year -- outperforming the S&P 500 by roughly 17 percentage points and outperforming its Small Value category benchmark by roughly 7 percentage points.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $2.3 billion Expense ratio 0.45% Dividend yield 1.28% 1-year return (as of 5/27/26) 43.57%

ETF snapshot

The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is a passively structured, rules-based ETF that provides broad exposure to U.S. small-cap value stocks.

The fund uses a systematic, quantitative process to identify and hold a diversified basket of U.S. small-cap equities that screen as undervalued, with a focus on long-term capital appreciation.

Offered as an exchange-traded fund, BSVO provides daily liquidity and portfolio transparency for both institutional and retail investors.

The fund's 0.45% expense ratio is competitive within the small-cap value ETF category.

What this transaction means for investors

This transaction is worth noting -- not because a single institutional buy changes the investment thesis for BSVO, but because of the context. Focus Partners Wealth manages roughly $90 billion in 13F reportable AUM. Adding nearly $22.4 million to an already substantial BSVO position suggests continued conviction in the small-cap value space, at a time when many institutional investors remain concentrated in mega-cap growth names.

Small-cap value stocks have historically tended to outperform over long periods, though that outperformance can be lumpy and requires patience. The fact that BSVO has already delivered roughly 44% gains over the past year, handily beating both the broader S&P 500 and its Small Value category benchmark, may itself be a reason to take note: institutional buyers aren't always chasing momentum, but when a systematic value strategy is running ahead of the market, it tends to attract fresh attention.

Focus Partners Wealth’s top holdings -- Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) -- are firmly in the large-cap growth camp. But its growing $945 million BSVO position suggests Focus is deliberately diversifying, using this low-cost, rules-based ETF to get small-cap value exposure it can't easily replicate through individual stock picking. For retail investors, that's a reminder that even the biggest wealth managers lean on ETFs to fill gaps in their portfolios -- and BSVO's strong recent performance and competitive expense ratio make it a reasonable tool for doing the same.

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Andy Gould has positions in Alphabet, Apple, and Nvidia and has the following options: long January 2027 $125 calls on Nvidia and short January 2027 $125 puts on Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.