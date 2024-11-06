Big Tech's Nuclear Energy Nightmare

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) have made plans to add nuclear energy to their energy consumption as they build new artificial intelligence (AI) data centers. But two plans were stalled by regulators recently. In this video, Travis Hoium dives into why these deals didn't go through and where these companies go from here.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Nov. 5, 2024. The video was published on Nov. 5, 2024.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Travis Hoium has positions in NextEra Energy Partners. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable and Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.