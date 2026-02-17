When it comes to big tech, the numbers have gotten astronomical and there's both enthusiasm and fear about this much spending. In this podcast, Motley Fool contributors Travis Hoium, Lou Whiteman, and Jon Quast discuss:

Big tech's $650 billion bet on AI.

The "SaaSpocalypse."

Stocks on their radar.

This podcast was recorded on Feb. 06, 2026.

Travis Hoium: Big Tech is spending big money, but is it going to pay off? Motley Fool Money starts down.

Everybody needs money. That's why they call it money.

From Fool Global Headquarters, this is Motley Fool money. Welcome to Motley Fool Money. I'm Travis Hoium, joined today by Lou Whiteman and Jon Quast, and guys, Big Tech took center stage this week, and the conversation was all about capital expenditures between Meta, Microsoft, Alphabet, and Amazon. We got guidance for about $650 billion in capex for 2026. A year ago, these companies weren't spending enough. Now the market is saying, "We're going to spend this much. We're going to spend all of your operating cash flow." Lou, what do we take from this week, because it seems like the numbers were so big that even the most bullish AI investors were shocked at how much money these companies are spending?

Lou Whiteman: Yeah, let's double down on just how big that is. Let's get some perspective here. That's 650. Bloomberg says the largest US automakers, construction manufacturers, railroads, aerospace companies, transports, and energy companies, 21 companies in all, they are going to spend a combined 200 billion, so less than a third of that in 2026. For 21 companies, it's also, ironically, 650 is about the combined loss of market cap by these big four post-earnings. When they've announced this. Look, so here's the thing. How do we think about AI? I am not going to dispute the potential. I am not sure about the time frame, and I am scared about the economics. All three things are true. There's a potential for payoff, but what will that payoff be and how long will it take? I think that's what the market's worried about. Also, you also have an opportunity cost here, $650 billion is a lot of money. Whether or not just all dividends buyback or inventing the next Waymo, something is not happening because of all of this CapEx spending, so a darn well better payoff and I think that's just really the question market is asking is, "Will it actually pay off?"

Travis Hoium: I want to come back to the payoff for the hyperscalers. But Jon, the first thing that I want to talk is rising tide seems to be lifting a number of similar boats, if you will, in the supply chain, and that is, look, if these companies are spending a ton of money, there's only a handful of companies they're going to be spending it with. Their revenue is obviously going to go up. Their margins are going to be good, and that's really helping a lot of those companies, at least short term. Are these semiconductor companies like Nvidia, the ASMLs of the world, Micron, are these still going to be the winners, at least for the foreseeable future?

Jon Quast: Yeah, I love the question, Travis. The definite answer is it's going to pay off for somebody. The question is who, but one thing that we can say for sure is we know that there is a lot of money going out from the hyperscalers, and some of them have even given us some pretty good details on exactly where the money's going. Alphabet, for example, spending about 60% of its CapEx on servers. If you look at 2026, it's going to spend over $100 billion on servers, so let's think that through. One of the leaders in this space is Dell. I know we don't talk about Dell very much, but it's a leader in servers, and you look at this stock right now, trading at only 10 times its forward earnings, I wouldn't be surprised if Dell had a bumper year this year in 2026 with all the spending that these hyperculars will put out on servers.

Travis Hoium: Lou, the other thing that seems to be coming into focus, at least in the market's mind, is that the disruption that we thought we were seeing coming six months to a year ago, is particularly from OpenAI. We had that huge RPO number that came out from Oracle, this $1.5 trillion in infrastructure to help OpenAI build out their ecosystem. Now that's getting flooded by these other companies that have the cash to keep investing, are these big hyperscalers, the Big Tech companies that I mentioned, are they just trying to bludgeon these start-ups that could have potentially been the disruption to their business model, think Google in particular? But even companies like Amazon. If people go to ChatGPT to shop, that's bad for Amazon. If they're shopping at ChatGPT, the companies aren't spending as much money on Meta ads. They all have an incentive to not disrupt the status quo. So is this money just basically saying, "Hey, look, you're not going to disrupt us or replace us by having better AI than we do?"

Lou Whiteman: I don't know if it's like they're out to get OpenAI or they're trying to bludgeon them. I think Sam Altman made enough comments out there that maybe that's part of it, like, there would be a little bit. But I think, look, if this is the cost of doing business, if this is what it takes to win this game, it's really hard for a company that doesn't have that revenue base to win that game. Definitely, whether or not this is just what they have to spend or if it's they're trying to bully upstarts out of the market, I don't think that matters. I think either way, it's bad news for these companies that don't have the revenue base. Look, you can pivot here. I still wonder about commoditization with the models, and I still wonder if the real value won't be like what you can do with someone's model, whether or not it's your own or not. I don't know. OpenAI might be too far down the road to really pivot there, maybe not, and I think that's where the opportunity is below the hyperscalers. It's OK, if this AI is being developed, and if it's half as good as we hope it is, what tools can you make with it, and what value can you layer on? That, I think, is the real opportunity in 2026, even more so than these just throwing tons of money at it and hoping there's a payoff down the line.

Travis Hoium: Jon, the other piece is, we got some pretty amazing information about how much these hyperscalers' cloud businesses are growing. The one that really stood out to me was Google Cloud, GCP grew 48% and had a 30% operating margin. It's almost like you have to hold multiple things in your head. Oh, my gosh, these numbers that they're putting out are incredible. The fact that Google Alphabet is going to spend $180 billion on capital expenditures, but also, they have this business, which is serving third parties, that's growing at 48% in an incredibly high margin. Is this an area where they're all sort of doing the rational thing we're going to go all in. The worst thing that can happen to us as a hyperscalers a huge company is, you know what, in 2027, we'll pull back. We won't spend 180 billion. We'll just spend 100 billion on CapEx.

Jon Quast: Yeah, it's a great point, Travis. The margins in all of these businesses are extraordinary, and so it does make perfect sense to double down. What is so hard to parse out, though, is because those margins are so high, all of them have an incentive in some way to compete better when it comes to those things. [OVERLAPPING]

Travis Hoium: The margin could potentially get competed away over time.

Jon Quast: Exactly. It's the famous line from Jeff Bezos. Your margin is my opportunity. If we circle back to NVIDIA, the operating margin right now is around 60%. It was 20% several years ago, which is also quite good for an operating margin three times that now. If you think about this, all of the other technology companies, they would love to take away some of this revenue opportunity from NVIDIA with their own products. You look at Alphabet creating TPUs, you see all of these companies as well, with the clouds as well. NVIDIA has incentive to not have all of its eggs in just the hyperscalers' clouds. It wants the Neoclouds to succeed, as well. You do see it investing in the Neoclouds so that the Neoclouds can buy its GPUs. There's a lot of competition here. It's a stalemate. You don't want to expressly be out competing with your biggest customers, but at the same time, there are margin opportunities here.

Travis Hoium: Let's get to the big question that I think we're all asking, and that's the Bubble question, the overspending question. Lou, I've always heard about Bubbles being talked about as, you know what? It's not really a Bubble until we start adding debt to the equation. It's not really a bubble until no one thinks it's a Bubble. It seems like we're there now. Not only are the hyperscalars now adding debt, you have companies like the Neoclouds that have a ton of debt. You have Oracle, which now has over $100 billion worth of debt. They were supposed to be one of the winners of the OpenAI buildout. There's that debt. There's that leverage there. There's also plenty of people who don't think this is a Bubble. I think there's a lot of people right now with this amount of spending, "Hey, if these companies are going to keep growing their spending, how can this possibly be a Bubble?" Is that a concern?

Lou Whiteman: Concerned? Sure. I'll note that I don't remember from my Econ 101 class ever getting a real definition of a Bubble. Bubbles tend to be clear in hindsight.

Travis Hoium: That's true.

Lou Whiteman: Whether or not this is a Bubble really comes down to what they do with all of this stuff they're buying and building and that is really, really hard to know. I think the market reaction this week was acknowledging that risk of the uncertainty. None of us know how this all plays out. Could it be a bubble? Yeah. But here, one thing I do want to say, I've heard a lot about the big macro, and what's going to happen here? This may be a hot take. People, this isn't what I'm hearing when I turn on the TV right now, but look, this is without doubt bullish for the big macro, for the broader economy, at least in the near term, because Jon mentioned Dell. We have NVIDIA. We have construction companies. We have HVAC companies. All of this economic activity, all of that $600 billion, is real money that's going to be spent. That can keep an economy that's weak elsewhere going. There could be a price to pay eventually. I don't want to be too Pollyanna, but in the near term, if they are going to spend what they're going to spend, that has to be good for the chances of an up year of the economy continuing on, at least in the near term.

Travis Hoium: If these companies are overspending right now, I'm not sure what they can do about it at this point. It's the sunk cost fallacy, if you will. They've spent so much already, and everyone else is still spending. So we got to keep spending, too.

Lou Whiteman: It's like, especially first a scenario.

Travis Hoium: Exactly, and especially considering that they have money coming out of their ears. We talked about the profit margins. They do have money, and they do have ability to raise more, and if your competitors are still spending, you got to keep spending yourself.

Lou Whiteman: Well, it's going to be fascinating to see how this plays out because the numbers, even to those of us who follow this on a day-to-day basis, are shocking at this point.

Travis Hoium: When we come back, we're going to talk about some of the downstream impacts of AI, and that's causing a SaaS apocalypse. You're listening to Motley Fool Money.

Travis Hoium: Welcome back to Motley Fool Money. If you have followed the market at all over the past week or two, you can see that SAS stocks have been absolutely hammered in 2026. The selling seems to be getting worse by the day. The theory seems to be that AI is going to do everything that software companies do today. But my big question is, John, if the software companies aren't going to be valuable and aren't going to be making money, who pays for all the AI? It seems like there's a lot of different narratives going on here. What's the real story?

Jon Quast: That's a good question. What is the real story? Look, we are talking about the software stock selling off. I don't know if that shoe quite fits because you look, yes, there are some software stocks that are down and down by a lot, but there are other ones that are down as well, such as quantum computing stocks. Look at IonQ and Rigetti, both of those down more than 30% here to start 2026. You got Rocket Lab, which is a space company, down over 30% from its high. I think we're seeing a sell off in high valuation stocks. More than anything, if we think about it more broadly. That is often included software stocks, yes. But I think that people are starting to question, we thought that the software stocks were worth a high valuation in the past. Are they in the age of AI? Because in the reality, the software businesses aren't necessarily seeing this. All of a sudden, they have no business right now. The question is, what is that business going to look like in 3-5 years? What is that stock worth today? Those are the questions being asked.

Travis Hoium: To John's point, it does feel like that this week, we've had an excuse to acknowledge some of what we should have been worried about the whole time. That's this weird thing about market psychology. There's very rarely a real shock, like Liberation Day or something. Normally, it's just we suddenly care more about information we already had than we did yesterday. It's like it doesn't matter until it does. It does feel like there's an element of that just to the stock market this week. That's it. I think I get the reason for the SAS sell off. I do think that, look, John. Yes, everything's down, but some of these were down a lot more than the broader market. It feels like AI implementation. I don't know, if it's going to be the imaginary friend on everyone's shoulder. I do think it's going to be a lot of processes that right now we use software for, just taken more customizable or a better option. I keep using the analogy of almost like what Microsoft Word did to the typewriter. It's just better tools for the job, incremental progress. A lot of these one-trick enterprise software, I think they are vulnerable.

Jon Quast: You're saying the companies that are built on a feature and not necessarily a platform, they're the ones that are going to be potentially in trouble.

Travis Hoium: Yeah, I know just seeing companies implement it that a lot of times. Look, you get on Amazon Cloud. They have 15 partnerships that give you versions of stuff that you're currently paying for as part of your package.

Jon Quast: The stat that I heard this week, I don't know, if you guys heard this. But the average large company has over 400 different SAS applications that they're paying for on an ongoing basis. Every one of them, I'm sure, answers some question. The question is, let's say, 200 of them or 300 of them are a feature, it's a payroll feature. Now that can just be rolled into this bigger thing that AI can answer. Maybe those don't need to be paid anymore.

Travis Hoium: I'll take it a step further. You say they all have a reason, but how many of them have just built up over time? If you are overhauling your IT because there is a new tech wave, how many of them just disappear when you realize, wait, we're still paying for that? Almost like the stupid subscriptions they always talk about on the consumer bill. I think there's even a risk here. There's another side to this though too. I do think, in times of disruption, it's good to look at who might the beneficiaries be. I find it hard to believe that in this new AI world, that maybe your in-house IT can handle all this, but it feels like not everyone is going to have an AI guru that steps in. Joe's Trucking company, it is going to have an AI guru. I do think that if we don't maybe necessarily need some of these SAS companies, maybe it is an opportunity for, I don't know, Accenture. Even maybe salesforce or service now, the companies that can package the AI or figure out how to use the AI and be a one-stop shop, instead of those 400 different vendors. I do think there is an opportunity for some companies here. I'm not sure exactly what that looks at, but that's what I'm watching from here because I don't want to buy the dip on this SAS. The sell off, I don't know if it's just the market of reacting. I do think that there is a dare there or a risk there for some of these platforms being just made irrelevant.

Jon Quast: John, I know you like to find a good value stock stocks that are trading for very low price earnings multiples or price of book values. Where are you trying to bottom fish and trying to figure out whether you're catching a falling knife or getting a great deal?

Travis Hoium: It is such a weird market, isn't it? Because, on one hand, the S&P 500 is still pretty close to an all-time high. It's within a few percentage points. On the other hand, I am seeing some really quality opportunities. I haven't seen really this many when the market is at a high in quite some time. I'm with Lou here. There are some software stocks that I wouldn't touch right now, not because I'm certain they're doomed, but just because I'm unsure of what the future holds for them. But you look at a stock, I highlighted it yesterday on the podcast, GoDaddy, ticker symbol GDDY. It's growing. It's profit margins are expanding, yet shares are down 50% in the last year. It now trades at nine times forward earnings. That's intriguing to me. Take a shift for payments. I know that payment stocks aren't really popular right now, but it's still growing the top line more than 20%, and trades at eight times forward earnings. I can't remember a time that I could look at the market so close to all-time highs. Then find these high growth, cheap, profitable companies throughout the market.

Jon Quast: Yeah, it is fascinating to look and go, wait. This company that I wanted to buy, but thought it was really expensive, is now really cheap. What am I missing? Oftentimes, that's when the great pies can come out is when you feel crazy buying something that everyone else is selling. But it's hard to know what's real and what's not in this market. When we come back, we're going to play in a little Olympics game, give gold, silver, and bronze out. You're listening to Motley Fool Money.

Travis Hoium: Welcome back to Motley Fool Money. In honor of the Olympics, starting today, we're going to give out some gold, silver, and bronze to some categories that I think it'd be fun to talk about. Big Tech CEOs, restaurant stocks, and potential IPOs for 2026. John, I'm going to have you go first here. I gave you a list of Big Tech CEOs. I want you to hand out bronze, silver, and gold to Andy Jassy, Sundar Pichai of Alphabet, Satya Nadella at Microsoft, Jensen Huang at Nvidia, or Mark Zuckerberg at Meta. What do you have at the top of your list?

Jon Quast: I'm going to put Sundar Pichai at the top of my list. He gets my gold medal here. He has been at Alphabet for 10 years now. During his tenure, earnings per share are up over 800%. This was already a large company 10 years ago. To see earnings-per-share go up another 800% during his tenure is phenomenal to me. You look at also what he's done in the age of AI, falling flat on their faces out of the gate with Bard, if you remember.

Travis Hoium: Yeah, Bard.

Jon Quast: That was when people were calling for his head. They wanted him fired as CEO.

Travis Hoium: I think that's another reason he gets gold here because he was taking a lot of heat for his leadership during that time. Yet cool, level headed, stayed the course. Gemini has been a completely different story. Alphabet is firing on all cylinders right now.

Jon Quast: Lou, who do you have at the top of the list?

Travis Hoium: Look, I'm a long-term focus investor. I'm going to go with slow and steady wins the race, and that's Satya Nadella. It's hard to think of a company more just exposed to all of the things you want to be exposed to. I know he didn't build that foundation, but if you think about the chaos that was there when he got there and what he's been able to do with it and just slowly perform. Travis, I said it the other day on a different show with you. There isn't a management team in Big Tech that I would trade with Microsoft. There are some really good names on this list. But Nadella, just the way he captains this massive ship with so many tentacles and so many different things, and the way it just keeps going. That to me is what I want a CEO.

Jon Quast: Lou, let's round yours out first. Who is the silver and who's the bronze?

Travis Hoium: Jensen Huang has to be the silver. How he's not the gold just speaks to how good of a group this is. It's one thing to hit the lottery once, but Nvidia has a history of always being there when a trend happens.

Jon Quast: That is true. You talk about Ethereum. Ethereum was something that was a huge boom for Nvidia. We don't remember that. That was a boom and bust. Then right behind AI.

Travis Hoium: AI autonomous. Look, maybe if you do that once, you're lucky. If you do it more than once, you either have a crystal ball or you're really good at allocating capital to future-proof your business. I don't know how you can go wrong with what Nvidia has done. That's why I can only give them a silver. For bronze, I'm going to go with Pichai because I do really respect. Everything John said about what's going on in Alphabet, a lot of what I said about Microsoft, you can also apply to Alphabet. I really love the job they're doing. There are some great management teams in Big Tech. Maybe it's because that's where the money is, so that's where the smart people go, but you can do a lot worse than this list.

Jon Quast: John, who's silver and bronze for you?

Travis Hoium: Me and Lou agree with the silver medal. That's Jensen Huang for me as well. For all the reasons that Lou said, he does have a very good ability to see where things are going in the world. I'd say he does a really good job of communicating that to his shareholders and his team as well. Definitely, he has to make the podium as the world's most valuable company. I would give the bronze to Mark Zuckerberg. I know that some people will push back on that specifically because of the fact that it seems like he's a one-hit wonder with Facebook, but I'm going to push back on you.

Jon Quast: He's acquired a lot of the growth. Some of the investments that he's made in things like the metaverse and even artificial intelligence tools and hardware hasn't really paid off.

Travis Hoium: Exactly. I think that he has taken some big swings where he's lost some credibility as far as from the investor community. But I'm going to push back and say, I think that Ray-Bans and what they're doing in augmented reality, I don't think that it's the final chapter. I think we're in the early chapters of that book. Exactly how that plays out for Meta will be very interesting to watch. I think it's really interesting how he has led that initiative forward.

Jon Quast: When you hear us talking about John wearing a Ray-Ban AR glasses, that's when you know things have really turned at the corner. I don't think we're quite yet there. Are we, John?

Travis Hoium: No, pigs are not flying.

Jon Quast: Zucker reminds me in this group of, who is that Turkish shooter in the Olympics that just didn't look like any of the other shooter? Just doing it on vibes.

Travis Hoium: Yeah, doing it on the vibes. That is Zuck in this group, not to take away from him. Look, poor Andy Jassy. I think Andy Jassy is doing it.

Jon Quast: That's what I wanted to ask you about. He gets absolutely no love here. No love from the market, to be fair. Shares are down 10% as we started recording today.

Travis Hoium: Well, he's a Steve Ballmer, isn't he? I don't think Steve Ballmer was as bad as his legacy is, but it's tough to follow the Bezos, the Gates. Part of it is those CEOs probably got out at the right time, so it's do no harm.

Lou Whiteman: Maybe it's to the next guy that gets to make bold decisions again. Zuckerberg, I'll tell you, I don't know if he deserves to be the platinum medal or just not even invited to the games. Zuckerberg, if nothing else got one thing right and it happened to be just the fountain of youth of cash. Just like this cash flow machine, as Jon said, he isn't exactly a standout in what he's done with it since, but he owns that fountain, and he uses it to his advantage. I guess that gets him an invite to this Olympics if nothing else.

Travis Hoium: Let's move on to restaurant stocks. This is an area that has gotten absolutely clobbered by the market, which I tend to think means there's maybe some buying opportunities, but it's also possible that things like GLP-1s are going to change the way that we eat forever. I've given you five stocks. Jon, I'll start with you. CAVA, Chipotle, Starbucks, Portillo's and Texas Roadhouse. What do you got bronze, silver and gold?

Jon Quast: Well, maybe I should start with who I left off the podium completely because I left them off for the same reason. I left off Chipotle and Starbucks. I think that both of these companies are facing some pricing issues that its customers are pushing back. When you get into that dilemma, then your margins start taking a hit, and we're already seeing that play out.

Travis Hoium: Do we have over expansion problems with both of them, too?

Jon Quast: I don't think so. Maybe with Starbucks. I don't think we have that yet with Chipotle, just based on the average unit volumes that are still very strong among the best in the restaurant industry, but I do think that the narrative took a hit as far as what you get for what you pay, and Chipotle is now trying to work through that. If it's not reality, it's at least customer perception right now, and that's just as important. I think you got to give Texas Roadhouse here the gold of this group. If you want a high quality restaurant business with no drama in your portfolio, I think you go with Texas Roadhouse. It just consistently quarter in quarter out, it's a pretty mature chain at this point and yet, same store sales are up again, five or 6% so far this year. Those are really strong numbers. The restaurant level profit margins are good. It's even working on some newer chains that it can grow from here. But then, as far as my silver, I'm definitely going to give that to CAVA. I think that CAVA, same store sales are drifting lower. But so long as those profit margins at the restaurant level stay above 20% as they are right now, I think this is a growth opportunity just from opening up new restaurants, only around 300 or so right now, opening up 70 or so this year. That's a good growth rate. So long as margins stay where they are, it should do well. I'll give the bronze to Portillos. A lot of upside if things go right. It does have some execution issues going on right now, debt levels are high, but I think that it can really perform well for shareholders if it can get back to some same store sales growth.

Travis Hoium: Lou, what do you got?

Lou Whiteman: Since we're keeping the Olympics analogy going, you ever get on, you turn on the Olympics, and it's like, I don't know, you go to MSNBC and it's something, and so you quickly flip over and see if there's curling or something on another channel. This is how I felt about the restaurant stock things. I would change the channel before I would watch this event.

Travis Hoium: But there's one restaurant you talk about, so let's hear your gold.

Lou Whiteman: My gold is going to be CAVA. This might be because this is the one that I personally go to the most. I also think like, look, healthier living in a world of GLP-1s, maybe the Mediterranean diet is good. I do wonder if flyover country, if the Great Midwest will embrace Mediterranean dining. Even here, I do worry. But definitely CAVA is both the one I go to and the stock I would pick here for all the reasons Jon said. Look, I was in CAVA's backyard the other day, and I couldn't believe how far I had to drive the DC area to find a CAVA. They even have in their backyard expansion opportunities. I'm a silver on Texas Roadhouse just because they're such a good operator, and like Jon said, there are expansion opportunities. It is, I think, not the growth story it was necessarily and that's my problem with Chipotle and Starbucks, too. Even if they're solid businesses, the market rewards growth, and I don't know how these become solid investments as far as market beating investments from here. I don't know if I can award a bronze, because like Jon says, there's potential with Portillos, but there is also negative coms, margin pressure. I have a real hard time watching this event or buying in here, even with CAVA. I just got to go ahead.

Travis Hoium: This is a pretty empty podium from Lou. Apparently, everyone has been disqualified.

Lou Whiteman: But now I want a CAVA bowl.

Travis Hoium: Let's go to our final list. The 2026 potential IPOs. We have SpaceX/xAI, whatever they're going to be called in the future. Canva, the potential Adobe disruptor, Jersey Mike's, which just hit the news wires over the past week or so, so that could be potentially interesting if they do go public, Strava, they've been talking about IPOing for a while and also Discord. Jon, you're going to go first again here. What's your gold, silver, and bronze?

Jon Quast: Well, we'll start with gold and it's not because I'm sure that it's the best business here, but with Discord, I'm very intrigued with what the financials could look like. Discord is a communications platform. You can form communities inside of the platform. It seems like this is a business that can certainly do some really good numbers as it scales. I'm curious about that. Listen, SpaceX/xAI, I'm going to give the silver medal here. I do think that on one hand, we're joking around a little bit about one Elon Musk company buying another Elon Musk company. On the other side of things, I do think that there is a real business strategy here with AI in space in that combination, and so I'm intrigued about that. I'll give Jersey Mike's the bronze. I am a sucker for restaurant stocks. I definitely will take a look.

Travis Hoium: Well, go in the opposite direction to Lou here.

Jon Quast: I know. I've bought so many bad restaurant stocks over the years, so I am choosy at this point, but I'm always intrigued.

Lou Whiteman: Jersey Mike is not on my portfolio. Everything I just said about restaurants applies. I am going to lean in and go gold for SpaceX. Jon, I don't know if I agree with you. I don't know if there is a logical business reason to put SpaceX and xAI together, other than the fact that in the end of the day, we're all investing in Elon Musk's brain, so why not get those all under one roof, all of his different projects. I do think, though, that if I had to get an allocation in any of these, the one I think that I'm most likely to be able to sell quickly for a profit or hold on in profit overtime is SpaceX, and at the end of the day, that's what an IPO is. I'll do Discord as a silver for the same reason, so we don't have to rehash them. Strava scares me on valuation, and I do think Strava just fits in better with someone else's portfolio. But if I'm going to ignore potential valuation on SpaceX, I can't turn around and slap Strava with it. I do like what Stravas doing. I'll give them a bronze, but very lukewarm. I don't like buying IPOs in general, very lukewarm beyond SpaceX. I feel like there's a lot of expectations built in management team, and we'll see how that works.

Travis Hoium: Canva didn't make the list. That one surprises me because that seems like business is going extremely well. You still have that disruption story against Adobe. Seems like that would be one that should at least be on people's radar. I don't know if we know what the valuation will be.

Lou Whiteman: We don't know the valuation. Also, is it a disruption story or is it a potential disrupted story, see our earlier conversation about all of the free tools and AI and all of that?

Travis Hoium: Could be.

Jon Quast: When it comes to AI, Canva business area is one area that I'm concerned about.

Travis Hoium: That low price maybe not quite the high value, the premium products like Adobe has, you're a little bit more worried about that lower end. Hey, Travis actually uses this on a day to day basis, he's happy to switch to something else.

Jon Quast: Exactly. It seems like generative AI can do what Canva does really easily.

Travis Hoium: Fair enough. Well, when we come back, we are going to get to the stocks on our radar. You're listening to Motley Fool Money.

[MUSIC]

Travis Hoium: As always, people on the program may have interest in the stocks they talk about in the Motley Fool may have formal recommendations for or against so it'll buy or sell stocks based solely on what you hear. All personal finance content follows the Motley Fool's editorial standards, and it is not approved by advertisers. Advertisements are sponsored content provided for informational purposes only. To see our full advertising disclosure, please check out our show notes. Before we get to read our stocks, Jon, I wanted to get your quick thoughts on what's going on with Bitcoin. It's falling off a cliff. Is there a real story here?

Jon Quast: About every four years, people seem to forget that Bitcoin falls about every four years. This crash in the price of Bitcoin is pretty much right on schedule, maybe a little bit early, but it goes through a cycle called the having cycle, and it's every four years. This leads to very predictable swings in supply and demand, which causes the price to swing. These swings and prices can be exacerbated because people are using so much leverage. It doesn't necessarily say anything about Bitcoin adoption, though, and that's the more important thing for investors to look at.

Travis Hoium: Let's get the stocks on our radar. Lou, you're going to be up first and we'll bring in Dan Boyd behind the glass.

Lou Whiteman: Dan, I am going with sexy exciting. I'm going insurance. I'm going with Markel, ticker MKL. This is an insurance giant and corporate holding company, similar to Berkshire Hathaway. We always look for the next Berkshire Hathaway. It's been sitting in front of us the whole time. Last year, Markel management made some tough decisions. They cleaned house and insurance, exited some of the businesses, refocused elsewhere. This latest quarter announced this week suggests those decisions are paying off. Revenue topped four billion in the quarter, insurance profitability is up, and overall adjusted operating income grew by 10%. Yet the stock has barely moved over the past year. I think the improvements will continue. I think the market will finally catch on at some point. Markel, stock I own, stock I'm excited to watch from here. Dan, what do you think about insurance?

Dan Boyd: I think the listeners need to know that before recording today, Lou is trying to butter me up with Markel by mentioning that Fool alumni and personal friend of mine, Morgan Housel is on the board. Lou, wow, both of those things are true. I don't really appreciate the gamesmanship before recording.

Lou Whiteman: Dan, did I not tell you how good you look today, too? You really look sharp.

Dan Boyd: I always look sharp, Lou.

Lou Whiteman: There you go.

Travis Hoium: All right, Jon, what's on your radar this week?

Jon Quast: This week, I'm looking at Coupang, ticker symbol, CPNG. This is the largest E-commerce player in South Korea, sometimes called the Amazon of South Korea. I'm not enthusiastically ready to call this a buy yet, but it does report some financial results in a couple of weeks, and I think they're going to be telling. The short story is that this stock has dropped down to about one time sales because of a data breach. I'm optimistic that this company actually has a mote when it comes to logistics, and I think that it's going to be able to push through this setback. Now, if I'm right, then this is actually a magnificent opportunity because the company is still growing. It is very profitable. It now trades at about 25 times its free cash flow. Keep in mind that that's while investing in its business with a lot of capital expenditures. It is going to need to pay out some things for those affected by the data breach. But again, if the financial results prove that it has a mote that its customers are staying around, I think this is a long term winner, and I've been waiting for it to finally trade at a price I can get behind, and it's there now.

Travis Hoium: Dan, are you ready to Coupang?

Dan Boyd: Well, it's an Emily Flippen stock with an Emily Flippen pitch with data breeches and almost a buy, so I don't know about that, gang.

Jon Quast: Listen, we love Emily Flippen.

Travis Hoium: What do you got for your watch list this week?

Dan Boyd: We do love Emily Flippen, but one thing that Lou did not mention is that Markel is a Virginia stock, and I'm a Virginia boy, so we're going to go Markel. Congratulations to Lou for winning this week's radar stock.

Lou Whiteman: The always handsome Dan Boyd coming through.

Travis Hoium: For Lou Whiteman, Jon Quast, and Dan Boyd behind the glass, I'm Travis Hoium. Thanks for listening to Motley Fool Money. We'll see you here tomorrow.

