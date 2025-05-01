Big Tech Titans Send Dow, S&P 500 to 8 Straight

Big Tech powerhouses Microsoft (MSFT) and Meta Platforms (META) led markets higher today, increasing optimism around artificial intelligence (AI), with impressive earnings beats out of both 'Magnificent 7' members. The boost also sent chip favorites such as Nvidia (NVDA) higher, leading all three indexes to healthy session wins. The Dow and S&P 500 have now extended their daily win streaks to eight. Stocks are also eyeing weekly wins heading into Friday, quickly brushing off April's steep monthly losses.

5 Things to Know Today

Per President Trump, individuals or countries who complete an oil trade or purchase with Iran will be halted from all business with the U.S. (CNBC) Mere weeks after U.S. national security advisor Mike Waltz was embroiled in scandal after leaking war plans in a group chat, Trump is moving Waltz to the UN as the next U.S. ambassador. (Bloomberg) Court order sinks Apple stock. Finding the best options trading broker. eBay earnings buzz sets options trader alight.

Oil Rebounds on Outperforming Tech

Tech earnings has even boosted crude, pivoting oil off its recent steep losses. For the session, June-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil added 33 cents or 0.54%, to settle at $61.39 per barrel.

Softening trade uncertainty is weighing on precious metals, sending gold futures to a two-week bottom for today. June-dated gold shed 2.9%, to settle around $3,222.20 an ounce.

