Big Tech Bets Big on AI Spending: ETFs to Win

The Big Tech companies are ramping up their artificial intelligence (AI) investments, signaling that the spending cycle is far from over. Microsoft MSFT, Amazon AMZN, Meta Platforms META, and Alphabet GOOGL all reinforced their aggressive capital expenditure (capex) plans in their latest earnings reports. Combined AI-related spending estimates for 2026 have now risen to about $725 billion, up from earlier projections of $670 billion, as quoted on Yahoo Finance.

Capex Plans Move Higher Across the Board

Meta led the charge by increasing its 2026 capex outlook to $125–$145 billion (up from a previous $115–$135 billion estimate), citing higher component costs and additional data center investments. Alphabet also raised its full-year capex forecast to $180–$190 billion (a $5 billion rise from what was expected last quarter, as quoted on Reuters), and expects spending to rise significantly into 2027.

Microsoft followed suit, projecting $190 billion in capex for 2026 (up 61% from 2025, quoted on CNBC), including $25 billion tied to rising component prices, while Amazon maintained its earlier estimate of roughly $200 billion in spending (as quoted on Yahoo Finance).

AI Demand and Infrastructure Drive Investments

The main chunk of this spending is directed toward building AI infrastructure, particularly high-performance chips supplied by companies like NVIDIA and manufacturing partners such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company.

Despite concerns about costs, companies remain confident in strong demand and growing usage of AI-driven services, which justifies these large-scale investments.

Ripple Effects Across the Semiconductor Space

Supply constraints in memory and other components have boosted legacy chipmakers, including Western Digital, Intel, and Seagate Technology, all of which have benefited from the latest market rally. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF FTXL should benefit from this trend (read: Tap the Super-Hot Memory Market With These ETFs).

AI Euphoria Remains in Place

Enthusiasm around some tech areas often fluctuates, but the largest players remain committed. Big Tech is leaving no stone unturned to win in the AI race. Hence, one can play the pure-play AI ETFs and Big Tech ETFs like iShares U.S. Technology ETF IYW, Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF AIQ, iShares Future Exponential Technologies ETF XT, Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF BOTZ and ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ARKQ.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.