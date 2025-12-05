Is "The Big Short's" Michael Burry About to Back Up the Truck on GameStop?

Key Points

Recently, Burry published some cryptic posts about GameStop, which he had invested in back in 2019.

Burry also plans to write a post on GameStop on his new Substack sometime in December.

Burry's recent mentions have excited GameStop investors, many of whom invested at the height of the meme stock wave in 2021 and are still loyal to the video game retailer.

10 stocks we like better than GameStop ›

Before GameStop (NYSE: GME) went parabolic in 2021, The Big Short's Michael Burry spotted the opportunity. Known for his prescient bets on the collapse of the housing market prior to the Great Recession, Burry believed GameStop's business was significantly undervalued, despite the fact that the company's brick-and-mortar video game business was on the decline.

After trading in and out of the position, Burry would fully exit GameStop in late 2020. While Burry may have made strong profits on his trade, he missed the bulk of GameStop's meme stock mania. In recent weeks, Burry has made several cryptic posts about GameStop. Is the legendary investor about to back up the truck?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

"It was complicated..."

A lot has changed for Burry in recent weeks. In November, Burry's fund, Scion Asset Management, disclosed several bets against some of the largest artificial intelligence stocks like Palantir and Nvidia, sending a scare through the market. Shortly after, Burry said he was shutting down Scion Asset Management and launching a Substack, which, as of this writing, has over 116,000 subscribers, although the number of paid subscribers is unknown.

Retail investors are naturally excited about Burry's Substack because, instead of trying to decipher his infrequent and often obscure tweets, Burry will make many of his thoughts clear in Substack posts. On Nov. 27, Burry sent a thrill through many still loyal meme stock investors when he began discussing his past involvement with GameStop. Burry also posted several emails from 2019 between himself, Keith Gill (aka Roaring Kitty), and Ryan Cohen, the former founder of Chewy and now the CEO of GameStop.

Remember GME? Bet you did not know this. pic.twitter.com/lMU1OcAxM5 -- Cassandra Unchained (@michaeljburry) November 27, 2025

As you can see above, in 2019, Burry wrote a letter to GameStop's board of directors when the stock was trading for less than $4 per share. Burry wanted the company to complete a share repurchase authorization that could have removed 80% of the company's common shares from circulation, resulting in strong earnings-per-share accretion. Burry also sent a letter arguing that executive compensation in 2019 was "egregious," considering how much capital the company had destroyed through poor business decisions. Burry called for the resignation of several members of the board of directors.

On Nov. 27, Burry tweeted, "It was complicated with $GME. In some ways, I wasn't really done in 4Q 2019." That obviously got many of the old meme stock investors in the Reddit WallStreetBets crowd very excited that Burry might once again get involved in GameStop.

Is there a legitimate investment case to be made for GameStop?



Interestingly, GameStop reported strong earnings results for the second quarter of its fiscal year 2025 ending on Aug. 2. Net sales of $972 million increased 22%, thanks to strong growth in its hardware business for products such as the Nintendo Switch 2 and its newer collectibles business, which includes apparel, toys, trading cards, and other gadgets. Diluted earnings per share of $0.31 rose markedly from the $0.04 the company made in the same period a year ago.

GameStop also more than doubled its cash on the balance sheet, although that appears to have been funded by significantly more debt. The company also generated $117 million in operating cash flows during the quarter, up from approximately $68 million a year ago. All in all, while there are certainly still risks, GameStop's business appears to be improving. The stock trades at about 23 times forward earnings and 2.4 times forward sales.

One area where I still have concerns with GameStop is that management has been investing in Bitcoin, attempting to employ a Bitcoin treasury strategy to some degree, similar to Michael Saylor's Strategy. When you see companies do this, it can indicate that management has run out of ideas and is kind of just throwing a Hail Mary. I also think many investors still view the company as a meme stock, and are in it for wild, unnatural gains, as opposed to the fundamental business.

If you want to invest in GameStop at these levels because you see upside in the core business, there may be a case to make. However, understand that if a significant meme rally causes the stock to double in a short period, invest with caution, as the stock will quickly fall into overvalued territory.

It's also important to note that we still don't know Burry's intentions yet. He recently wrote on Substack that he plans to post about GameStop sometime this month. "There are a number of good hard lessons in that one. And I have an idea for what GME should do now," he stated.

Should you invest $1,000 in GameStop right now?

Before you buy stock in GameStop, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and GameStop wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $556,658!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,124,157!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,001% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2025

Bram Berkowitz has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Nvidia, and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends Reddit. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.