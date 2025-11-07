Markets

Big Rock Brewery Q3 Loss Narrows

November 07, 2025 — 09:08 am EST

(RTTNews) - Big Rock Brewery Inc. (BR.TO), a Canada-based beverage company, Friday reported narrower loss for the third quarter from last year.

The company's net loss came down to $98 million from $938 million the previous year.

On a per share basis, the company reported loss of $0.00 compared with a loss of $0.13 a year ago.

The company's adjusted EBITDA improved to $744 million from $281 million for the comparable period.

Big Rock's net revenue increased by 27.4 percent, to $16.3 million from $12.8 million the previous year.

On the Toronto Stock Exchange, shares closed on Thursday's regular trading 6.32 percent higher at C$1.01.

