Big Opportunity for Active Fixed Income ETFs

According to Daniil Shapiro of Cerulli Associates, there is a major product development opportunity for active fixed income ETFs in the coming years. A variety of factors are behind this segment’s growing popularity including the increasing acceptance of the ETF structure, growth of advisors who are comfortable with fixed income ETFs, and rising rates which lead to increased structural demand for fixed income products.

The report was compiled by Cerulli Associates based on polling of financial advisors and was covered by Kathie O’Donnel in an article on Pensions & Investment.

The major takeaway is that use of fixed income ETFs by advisors is rapidly growing with 70% reporting use in 2022, up from 63% in 2021. Most ETF issuers pointed to greater advisor acceptance of the product and institutional demand as drivers of the ETF market. Among issuers, 66% see fixed income as their primary focus which exceeded equities at 57%.

Overall, this survey reveals that there continues to be opportunity for ETF issuers in the active fixed income space, given rising demand. While there are plenty of options in passive fixed income, there are relatively less active options.

Finsum: The fixed income ETF category is rapidly expanding. Within the space, passive is saturated but plenty of opportunity remain for active managers especially given expectations of rising demand in the coming years.

