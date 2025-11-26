Big Money Pours Into Recently-Debuted Fintech Stock

Key Points

Added 485,286 shares in Figure Technology Solutions, an estimated $17.65 million trade based on quarterly average pricing

Post-trade holding: 485,286 shares valued at $17.65 million, or 4.49% of fund AUM

WIM Investment Management’s figure stake is outside of the fund's top five holdings as of September 30, 2025

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

WIM Investment Management Ltd disclosed a new position in Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR), acquiring 485,286 shares valued at approximately $17.65 million, according to a November 10, 2025, SEC filing.

What Happened

WIM Investment Management Ltd initiated a new stake in Figure Technology Solutions during the third quarter, reporting ownership of 485,286 shares valued at $17.65 million in its latest Form 13-F dated November 10, 2025. The fund’s filing, available here, shows the position was not held in the previous quarter’s disclosure.

What Else to Know

This new position in Figure Technology Solutions accounts for 4.49% of WIM Investment Management’s 13F reportable assets under management as of September 30, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:TSLA: $123.38 million (31.39% of AUM)

NYSE:NET: $48.87 million (12.43% of AUM)

NASDAQ:META: $46.69 million (11.88% of AUM)

NASDAQ:COIN: $31.36 million (7.98% of AUM)

NYSE:UBER: $23.34 million (5.94% of AUM)

As of November 11, 2025, shares of Figure Technology Solutions were priced at $36.17.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2025-11-12) $36.17 Market Capitalization $7.59 billion Revenue (TTM) $377.51 million Net Income (TTM) $162.30 million

Company Snapshot

Offers a blockchain-based consumer lending platform and related financial marketplace solutions, including lending, trading, and investing services.

Serves individual consumers and institutional clients within the consumer finance and capital markets sectors.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Reno, Nevada; changed its name to Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. in August 2025.

Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. operates at scale within the financial services industry, leveraging blockchain technology to streamline consumer lending and marketplace transactions. The company’s strategy centers on providing efficient, secure, and transparent financial solutions that differentiate it from traditional lenders.

Foolish Take

WIM Investment Management, an investment management firm based out of Hong Kong, recently disclosed a new position in Figure Technology Solutions. The firm acquired nearly 500,000 shares of Figure Technology, worth approximately $17.6 million. This is a significant purchase by the firm, which makes Figure Technology stock its 9th-largest holding out of 18 stock positions in its $393 million portfolio.

For average investors, this transaction is an opportunity to learn more about Figure Technology stock. To start, the company is a fintech stock that leverages blockchain technology. Its both relatively small -- with a market cap of $7.6 billion -- and also relatively new, having only debuted as a public company in September 2025. As such, the stock doesn't have much of a performance history. However, shares have rallied since the company's debut and are up about 40% year-to-date -- although much of that rally happened during the first days following the company's initial public offering (IPO).

At any rate, this institutional purchase shows that professional investment managers have confidence in the stock. However, given the company's short track record, limited revenue and profits, and the volatility inherent in fintech stocks, investors should exercise caution with Figure Technology stock.

Glossary

Form 13-F: A quarterly report filed by institutional investment managers to disclose their equity holdings.

Assets Under Management (AUM): The total market value of all investments managed by a fund or investment firm.

Position Size: The proportion of a specific investment relative to the total portfolio or fund.

Top Holdings: The largest investments in a portfolio, typically ranked by market value.

Trailing Twelve Months (TTM): The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

52-week high: The highest price at which a security has traded during the past year.

Blockchain: A digital ledger technology used to securely record transactions across multiple computers.

Consumer Lending Platform: A digital service that provides loans directly to individuals, often using technology to streamline the process.

Marketplace Solutions: Technology platforms that connect buyers and sellers for financial products or services.

Alpha: A measure of an investment's performance relative to a benchmark, such as the S&P 500.



Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 991%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 24, 2025

Jake Lerch has positions in Tesla and has the following options: long December 2025 $585 puts on Meta Platforms and short December 2025 $640 puts on Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cloudflare, Meta Platforms, Tesla, and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends Coinbase Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.