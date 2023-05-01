Big Money Flocks to Vertex Once Again

FXEmpire.com -

The healthcare firm could rise in the future due to strong financial performance and Big Money lifting the stock once again.

Vertex Brings in Big Money

So, what’s Big Money? Said simply, that’s when a stock goes up in price alongside chunky volumes. It’s indicative of institutions betting on the shares.

Smart money managers are always looking for the next hot stock. And Vertex has many fundamental qualities that are attractive.

This sets up well for the stock going forward. But how the shares have been trading points to more upside.

You see, fund managers are always looking to bet on the next outlier stocks…the best in class. They spend countless hours sizing up companies, reading reports, speaking to analysts…you name it. When they find a company firing on all cylinders, they pounce in a big way.

The last year tells the story. Each green bar signals big buying volumes as the stock ramped in price:

Source: www.mapsignals.com

In the last year, the stock attracted 8 Big Money buy signals and 0 Big Money sell signals. Generally speaking, recent green bars could mean more upside is ahead.

Now, let’s check out the technical action grabbing my attention:

Year-to-date outperformance vs. Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (+19.32% vs. XLV)

Outperformance is important for leading stocks.

Vertex Fundamental Analysis

Next, it’s a good idea to check under the hood. Meaning, I want to make sure the fundamental story is strong too. As you can see, Vertex has had double-digit sales and earnings growth, and the future earnings outlook is solid too. Take a look:

1-year sales growth rate (+15%)

3-year EPS growth rate (+52.5%)

1-year EPS growth estimate (+10.3%)

Source: FactSet

Marrying great fundamentals with technically superior stocks is a winning recipe over the long-term.

In fact, VRTX has been a top-rated stock at my research firm, MAPsignals, for years. That means the stock has had buy pressure, strong technicals, and growing fundamentals. We have a ranking process that showcases stocks like this on a weekly basis.

It’s made the Top 20 report dozens of times since 2018, with its first appearance on 07/3/2018. The blue bars below show when VRTX was a top pick:

Source: www.mapsignals.com

Tracking unusual volumes reveals the power of the MAPsignals process.

Vertex Price Prediction

The Vertex rally could have further to go. Big Money buying in the shares is signaling to take notice. Given the historical gains in share price and strong fundamentals, this stock could be worth a spot in a diversified portfolio.

Disclosure: the author holds no positions in VRTX at the time of publication.

Learn more about the MAPsignals process here.

Contact

https://mapsignals.com/contact/

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.