Big ETF Inflows of Last Week: SPHQ, VO, VTI & More

ETFs across various categories attracted $37.7 billion in capital last week, bringing year-to-date inflows to $512 billion. This has put 2025 on track to be another trillion-dollar year for inflows.



U.S. equity ETFs led the way with $18.4 billion in inflows, followed by $11.8 billion in international ETFs and $2.36 billion in international fixed-income ETFs. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF SPHQ, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF VO, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF VTI, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO and Vanguard Growth ETF VUG dominated the top creation list last week.



Wall Street logged mixed performances last week. The Nasdaq Composite Index and Dow Jones eked out small gains of 0.2% and less than 0.1%, respectively, for the week, while the S&P 500 dipped 0.2% in its second consecutive week of decline. Escalation in the Middle East tensions continued to weigh on investors’ sentiment (read: U.S. Strikes Iranian Nuclear Sites: Sector ETFs to Win/Lose).



The Federal Reserve kept its interest rate steady at 4.25-4.5%, signaling a continued "wait-and-see" stance as it monitors the effects of the Trump administration's economic policies. The central bank reaffirmed its outlook for two interest rate cuts before the end of the year.



We have detailed the ETFs below.



Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)



Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF is the top asset creator, pulling in $3.7 billion in capital. It tracks the S&P 500 Quality Index, a benchmark of S&P 500 stocks with the highest-quality score based on three fundamental measures — return on equity, accruals ratio and financial leverage ratio. Holding 115 stocks in its basket, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has amassed $17.2 billion in its asset base and trades at an average daily volume of 1.1 million shares. It charges 15 bps in fees per year and has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium risk outlook (read: Invest in Quality ETFs to Tap Current Market Trends).



Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)



Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has gathered $3.6 billion in its asset base. It offers exposure to the mid-cap segment of the broad U.S. stock market and tracks the CRSP US Mid-Cap Index. VO holds a well-diversified portfolio of 306 stocks, with each firm holding no more than 1.3% of the total assets. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has key holdings in industrials, consumer discretionary, technology and financials. With an AUM of $84.3 billion, it charges investors 4 bps in fees per year and trades in an average daily volume of 608,000 shares. VO has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 with a Medium risk outlook.



Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)



Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has accumulated $2.7 billion in capital. It provides exposure to the broader stock market by tracking the CRSP US Total Market Index. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF holds a large basket of well-diversified 3,555 stocks with key holdings in technology, consumer discretionary, industrials, and financials. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF charges 3 bps in fees per year from investors and trades in an average daily volume of 3 million shares. VTI has amassed $483.4 billion in its asset base and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook.



Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)



Vanguard S&P 500 ETF pulled in $1.9 billion in capital. It tracks the S&P 500 Index and holds 506 stocks in its basket, each accounting for no more than 6.9% of the assets. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF is heavy on the information technology sector, while financials and consumer discretionary round off the next two spots with a double-digit allocation each. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF charges investors 3 bps in annual fees. It has an AUM of $681.9 billion and trades in an average daily volume of 7 million shares. VOO sports a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy) with a Medium risk outlook (read: S&P 500 ETFs Near Record Highs: More Upside in Store?).



Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)



Vanguard Growth ETF gathered $1.8 billion in its asset base last week. It offers exposure to the growth segment of large-cap equities and follows the CRSP US Large Cap Growth Index. Vanguard Growth ETF holds 166 stocks in its basket, with key holdings in the technology sector at 58.5% and consumer discretionary at 19.4%. Vanguard Growth ETF has AUM of $169.6 billion and an average daily volume of 1 million shares. It charges 4 bps in fees per year.

