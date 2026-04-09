A Big Change Is Coming to Medicare in July 2026

Key Points

Medicare currently only covers GLP-1s for the treatment of certain medical conditions.

Beginning in July, it will cover GLP-1s for weight loss.

Next year, it'll be up to each Part D plan provider to decide whether to cover GLP-1s for weight loss.

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Medicare's prescription drug coverage changed significantly this year, with 10 popular medications now available to beneficiaries at lower negotiated rates. Unfortunately, that list leaves out some of the most popular drugs at the moment: GLP-1s.

Part D plans often cover these medications for the treatment of conditions such as Type 2 diabetes. But if you were hoping to use them for weight loss, you're out of luck -- at least for now. But that's all about to change.

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Beginning in July 2026, Medicare is launching the GLP-1 bridge program. This would allow any senior with a Medicare Part D plan or a Medicare Advantage plan that includes prescription drug coverage to receive GLP-1 medication for weight loss, as long as they have their doctor submit a prior authorization request.

This could save you a bunch of money on your retirement healthcare costs, as the cost of paying for GLP-1 drugs out of pocket can exceed $1,000 a month. However, you may be able to reduce this amount by seeking discounts or using other insurance.

Beginning in 2027, it'll be up to each Part D plan provider to decide whether they want to offer GLP-1 coverage for weight loss. So when it's time to choose your plan during the next Open Enrollment Period, pay special attention to this when comparing your options.

If you have any questions about Medicare's GLP-1 coverage, you can contact the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services directly. Or you can contact your Part D plan provider, and it may be able to point you in the right direction.

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