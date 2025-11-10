Big Bounceback Trading Day for AI & Tech

Monday, November 10, 2025



Markets allowed themselves to exhale this Monday, starting off a new trading week on the right foot after selling into the red last week. The Dow grew +381 points, +0.81%, the S&P 500 gained +103 points, +1.54%, the Nasdaq easily won the day, +522 points or +2.27%, while the small-cap Russell 2000 added +30 points, +1.27%.



This was the best single-day of trading on the Nasdaq since May, led by chipmakers generally and the AI infrastructure trade more specifically. NVIDIA NVDA CEO Jensen Huang met with Taiwan Semiconductor TSM about increasing production from current levels. This put to rest, at least in the near term, the idea that AI infrastructure spending was getting long in the tooth. TSM shares were up +3% today, NVIDIA was +5.8%.



Officials in Washington DC have been busy today working to re-open the government after a league of eight Senate Democrats agreed to vote for the pending continuing resolution. Procedural hurdles remain, but with any luck we’ll get a peek at this week’s scheduled economic data, including CPI, PPI, Weekly Jobless Claims and Retail Sales. This will go a long way toward understanding how the overall economy is moving along.



Q3 Earnings Reports After the Close: PSKY, CRWV, RGTI

The first earnings report since the merger of Paramount Global with Skydance PSKY is out this afternoon, and we’ll excuse the big misses for now: negative earnings of -$0.12 per share were far off the +$0.46 in the Zacks consensus, while revenues of $6.70 billion were short of the $6.83 billion projected. Full-year revenue guidance, however, was lifted to $30 billion from the $28.74 billion analysts had been looking for. Shares had gone as high as +10% on the news in late trading.



CEO David Ellison, the son of Oracle ORCL co-founder Larry Ellison, told shareholders the focus for the company will be on efficiency and scalability. The company has already begun to divest from Argentinian and Chilean markets, and posted growth in Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) business while its TV segment came in light of expectations.



AI cloud company CoreWeave CRWV posted a better-than-expected loss per share of -$0.22 versus -$0.39 expected, for the first earnings “beat” of CoreWeave’s short publicly traded existence. Revenues of $1.36 billion also outperformed expectations of $1.28 billion. Revenue backlogs came in strong, while the company outperformed on non-GAAP operating margins. Shares are down -1.2% in late trading, trimming slightly from the +164% gains year to date.



Quantum computing firm Rigetti Computing RGTI is also out with Q3 earnings this afternoon, posting a lighter-than-expected bottom line of -$0.03 per share versus expectations for -$0.05. Revenues, however, came in well shy of consensus estimates: $1.9 million versus $2.39 million in the Zacks consensus. Shares are down -3.2% on the news, but still have accrued nicely, +116% year to date.



What to Expect from the Stock Market This Week

Tuesday is Veteran’s Day in the U.S., but equities markets will be open for business. Bond markets will close in observance of the federal holiday. We’ll also see more earnings tomorrow from AI firm Nebius NBIS, gold miner AngloGold Ashanti AU and Beyond Meat BYND, among others.



The big hitters reporting this week include Cisco Systems CSCO on Wednesday and Disney DIS and Applied Materials AMAT on Thursday. Big-box retailers are still a week or more away from reporting, as is NVIDIA, scheduled for a week from Wednesday.



