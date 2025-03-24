Big Bounce in Markets on Tamed-Down Tariff Proposals

Monday, March 24, 2025



The market narrative for the first trading day of a new week was set very early on today: President Trump suggested his formerly draconian tariff policy on virtually all U.S. trading partners would not be as harsh on April 2nd as previously advertised. While in the abstract, a notion like this might signal wavering leadership, market indexes seized this as nothing but good news.



The Dow grew back +597 points, +1.42%, while the S&P 500 went up +100 points exactly, +1.76%. Meanwhile, the real winners today were the Nasdaq, +404 points, +2.27%, and the small-cap Russell 2000, +52 points, +2.57%. The deleveraging from Mag-7 tech growth U.S. AI plays looks to have played itself out, near-term — or at least unclenched its fist.



Bond yields have drifted upward on the news, as well — up roughly 4 basis points (bps) to +4.338% on the 10-year and +4.041% on the 2-year. This reaches the highest levels we’ve seen on the 10-year in four weeks, and the highest since exactly a week ago on the 2-year yield.



Flash PMI Results Mixed for March

After the market opened this morning, S&P flash U.S. Services and Manufacturing PMI results came out for March. They were notably better on the Services side: 54.3 amounts to a three-month high off February’s 15-month low 51.0. Importantly, these numbers are solidly above 50, which is the demarcation point between advancement and retraction.



Manufacturing, however, sank to 49.8 — its lowest level since December — following the previous month’s 52.7, which represented the biggest jump on this metric in almost three years. This disparity may suggest a pulling-forward of business ahead of tariffs being implemented, particularly on exports, which in March showed the slowest decline in nine months.



KB Home Misses Q1 Estimates

Mid-level homebuilder KB Home KBH shares have sunk -9% following the release of its fiscal Q1 results after today’s closing bell. Earnings of $1.49 per share was off the Zacks consensus of $1.56, as well as the $1.76 per share delivered in the same quarter the prior year. Revenues came in at $1.39 billion, beneath the 1.50 billion analysts had been expecting.



Affordability concerns — not just with mortgage rates staying around 7%, but with the potential tariffs increasing costs of imports used to build new houses — were cited in the press release from the company. Guidance was also trimmed a bit on the revenue side, and this represents the first earnings mis in the past nine quarters.



Check out the updated Zacks Earnings Calendar here.



What to Expect in the Stock Market Tuesday

Ahead of Tuesday’s open, Case-Shiller Home Prices will be out for January. Also, New Home Sales for February will be coming out shortly after regular trading begins. Both are expected to improve somewhat month over month. (Existing Home Prices will be out later in the week.)



Questions or comments about this article and/or author? Click here>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

KB Home (KBH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Invesco QQQ (QQQ): ETF Research Reports

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY): ETF Research Reports

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.