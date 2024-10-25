Biesse SPA Strengthens Global Manufacturing Presence

Biesse SPA (IT:BSS) has released an update.

Biesse SPA, a leading Italian company listed on the Euronext STAR segment, continues to strengthen its global presence in the manufacturing of machinery for diverse sectors including furniture, automotive, and aerospace. With approximately 80% of its consolidated turnover generated abroad, the company leverages its expansive network and skilled workforce to drive innovation in material processing.

