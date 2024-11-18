News & Insights

Biesse S.p.A. Approves Share Buyback and Statutory Changes

November 18, 2024 — 09:20 am EST

Biesse SPA (IT:BSS) has released an update.

Biesse S.p.A., a company listed on the Euronext STAR Milan, gained shareholder approval for the purchase and disposal of its own shares, with a limit of 10% of its share capital and a budget of up to 15 million euros. Additionally, the company made several statutory modifications to streamline governance, including allowing virtual shareholder meetings. These moves reflect Biesse’s strategic initiatives to enhance shareholder value and modernize its corporate structure.

