Bicycle Therapeutics Names Alethia Young CFO

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) announced on Friday that it has appointed Alethia Young as its chief financial officer, effective July 17.

Young is succeeding Lee Kalowski who has served as the company's finance chief since 2017.

Alethia is joining Bicycle from Graphite Bio, where she has been serving as the chief financial officer.

She has more than 20 years of experience in the healthcare and biotech sectors and has worked in companies like Cantor Fitzgerald, Credit Suisse, and Deutsche Bank.

The company also announced the promotion of Travis Thompson currently serving as the Senior Vice President, Finance to senior vice president, chief accounting officer. He will work alongside Alethia Young.

Currently, shares of Bicycle are trading at $27.29 up 1.34% or $0.36 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.