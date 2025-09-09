Markets

BHP To Pay A$110 Mln To Settle Australian Samarco Shareholder Class Action

September 09, 2025 — 03:25 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - BHP Group Ltd. (BHP), a mining and metals company, on Tuesday announced it has agreed to settle the Australian Samarco shareholder class action, subject to approval by the Federal Court of Australia.

Under the settlement terms, BHP will pay A$110 million, inclusive of interest and costs, with no admission of liability. The company said it expects to recover most of the settlement amount from insurers.

The class action was filed in 2018, involved shareholders who acquired BHP shares between August 8, 2012, and November 9, 2015, before the Fundão Dam failure.

The dam was owned and operated by Samarco Mineração S.A., a joint venture equally owned by BHP Brasil, a subsidiary of BHP, and Vale S.A.

On Monday, in the overnight trading, BHP Group closed trading, 1.59% lesser at $53.34 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BHP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.