BHP FY Profit Rises, But Underlying Profit Down

(RTTNews) - BHP (BHP.AX, BLT.L, BBL, BHP) reported that its attributable profit for full year ended 30 June 2025 rose to US$9.019 billion from US$7.897 billion in the prior year. Basic earnings per share were 177.8 cents compared to 155.8 cents in the prior year. But underlying attributable profit for the year was US$10.157 billion down from US$13.660 billion last year. Underlying basic earnings per ordinary share declined to 200.2 cents from 269.5 cents in the prior year.

Annual revenue also decreased to US$51.262 billion from US$55.658 billion in the previous year, due to the decline in iron ore and coal prices. This was partially offset by higher copper prices.

The company has declared a final dividend of US$0.60 per share, amounting to a total payout of US$3.0 billion. This represents a 60% payout ratio. The dividend is scheduled to be paid on 25 September 2025.

