BHP Ex-Dividend Reminder - 9/5/25

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/5/25, BHP Group Ltd (Symbol: BHP) will trade ex-dividend, for its semi-annual dividend of $1.20, payable on 9/25/25. As a percentage of BHP's recent stock price of $55.69, this dividend works out to approximately 2.15%, so look for shares of BHP Group Ltd to trade 2.15% lower — all else being equal — when BHP shares open for trading on 9/5/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BHP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.31% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BHP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BHP's low point in its 52 week range is $39.73 per share, with $63.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.94.

In Wednesday trading, BHP Group Ltd shares are currently off about 0.1% on the day.

