BHP Director Increases Stake with ADS Purchase

BHP Group Ltd has announced that its Director, Gary Goldberg, increased his stake in the company by purchasing 1,000 additional American Depositary Shares (ADS), bringing his total to 10,000 ADS. This on-market purchase reflects a growing confidence in BHP’s performance and prospects, potentially intriguing investors looking for insights into insider activities.

