BHP Cleared in Samarco Dam Disaster Case

BHP Group Ltd has announced that a Brazilian Federal Court has acquitted Samarco Mineração, BHP Billiton Brasil, Vale, and their consultant from criminal charges related to the 2015 Fundão tailings dam disaster. This ruling follows a $31.7 billion settlement agreement to address civil claims and obligations related to the dam failure. BHP remains committed to ongoing remediation and support for affected communities in Brazil.

