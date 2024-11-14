News & Insights

BHP Cleared in Samarco Dam Disaster Case

November 14, 2024 — 10:47 am EST

BHP Group Ltd (AU:BHP) has released an update.

BHP Group Ltd has announced that a Brazilian Federal Court has acquitted Samarco Mineração, BHP Billiton Brasil, Vale, and their consultant from criminal charges related to the 2015 Fundão tailings dam disaster. This ruling follows a $31.7 billion settlement agreement to address civil claims and obligations related to the dam failure. BHP remains committed to ongoing remediation and support for affected communities in Brazil.

