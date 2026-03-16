BHM Selling 11.0% Below CEO's Recent Buy Price

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on March 3, Bluerock Homes Trust Inc's CEO, Ramin Kamfar, invested $297,345.00 into 25,700 shares of BHM, for a cost per share of $11.57. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Monday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Bluerock Homes Trust Inc (Symbol: BHM) and achieve a cost basis 11.0% cheaper than Kamfar, with shares changing hands as low as $10.30 per share. Bluerock Homes Trust Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BHM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BHM's low point in its 52 week range is $8.15 per share, with $14.8121 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.40. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which BHM insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/03/2026 Ramin Kamfar Chairman and CEO 25,700 $11.57 $297,345.00

The current annualized dividend paid by Bluerock Homes Trust Inc is $0.5/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend has an upcoming ex-date of 03/25/2026. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for BHM, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 4.8% annualized yield is likely to continue.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend bargains you can buy cheaper than insiders »

Also see:

 Communications Services Dividend Stocks

 MCHP Dividend Growth Rate

 Daniel Loeb Stock Picks



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.