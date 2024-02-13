BHLB Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (Symbol: BHLB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.73, changing hands as low as $21.52 per share. Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc shares are currently trading off about 6.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BHLB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BHLB's low point in its 52 week range is $18.07 per share, with $30.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.69.

