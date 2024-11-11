Bhagwan Marine Celebrates IPO Success and Future Growth

Bhagwan Marine Ltd. (AU:BWN) has released an update.

Bhagwan Marine Limited has marked a milestone year in fiscal 2024 with significant top-line growth and its successful IPO culminating in an ASX listing. As Australia’s largest listed marine company, Bhagwan Marine aims to focus on safety, performance targets, and strategic growth in new industry segments for FY25. The company is well-positioned to leverage enhanced governance and financial resources to ensure continued success.

