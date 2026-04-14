BGY Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of BlackRock International Growth and Income Trust (Symbol: BGY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $5.79, changing hands as high as $5.84 per share. BlackRock International Growth and Income Trust shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BGY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BGY's low point in its 52 week range is $5.19 per share, with $6.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.81.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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