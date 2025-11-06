BGF Retail Q3 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - BGF retail CO., LTD. (282330.KS) posted third quarter net income attributable to shareholders of parent company of 79.30 billion won up from 69.90 billion won last year. Quarterly operating income grew to 97.70 billion won from 91.20 billion won in the prior year.

Sales rose to 2.462 trillion won from 2.326 trillion won in the previous year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.