BGC Group Reaffirms Q4 Outlook

December 29, 2025 — 08:26 am EST

(RTTNews) - BGC Group, Inc. (BGC), a financial brokerage and technology company, Monday announced that it is confirming its earnings and revenue outlook for the fourth quarter as stated in its third quarter results published on November 6.

The company continues to expect pre-tax adjusted earnings in the range of $152.5 million to $167.5 million and revenue between $720 million and $770 million for the fourth quarter.

On Friday, BCG shares closed at $9.09, up 0.22% on the Nasdaq.

