BGC Group Initiates Exchange Offer For 6.15% Senior Notes Due 2030

(RTTNews) - BGC Group, Inc. (BGC) Wednesday announced an offer to exchange up to $700 million of its outstanding 6.15% senior notes due 2030 for an equivalent amount of its 6.15% senior notes due 2030.

The company noted that the exchange offer is being made to satisfy its obligations under a registration rights agreement entered into in connection with the issuance of $700 million of notes in April this year, and does not represent a new financing transaction.

The exchange offer will expire on September 25.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.