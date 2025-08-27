Markets
BGC

BGC Group Initiates Exchange Offer For 6.15% Senior Notes Due 2030

August 27, 2025 — 09:29 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - BGC Group, Inc. (BGC) Wednesday announced an offer to exchange up to $700 million of its outstanding 6.15% senior notes due 2030 for an equivalent amount of its 6.15% senior notes due 2030.

The company noted that the exchange offer is being made to satisfy its obligations under a registration rights agreement entered into in connection with the issuance of $700 million of notes in April this year, and does not represent a new financing transaction.

The exchange offer will expire on September 25.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BGC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.