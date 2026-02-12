BGC Group, Inc. Announces Fall In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - BGC Group, Inc. (BGC) reported a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $13.88 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $24.17 million, or $0.05 per share, last year.

Excluding items, BGC Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $149.63 million or $0.31 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 32.2% to $756.36 million from $572.33 million last year.

BGC Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 860 M To $ 920 M

