Bgc Group Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for BGC

In trading on Thursday, shares of Bgc Group Inc - Class A (Symbol: BGC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $9.48, changing hands as low as $9.09 per share. Bgc Group Inc - Class A shares are currently trading down about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BGC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BGC's low point in its 52 week range is $7.24 per share, with $11.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.29.

