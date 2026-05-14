BGC Group (BGC) Price Target Increased by 10.71% to 15.81

The average one-year price target for BGC Group (NasdaqGS:BGC) has been revised to $15.81 / share. This is an increase of 10.71% from the prior estimate of $14.28 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $16.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 41.67% from the latest reported closing price of $11.16 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 367 funds or institutions reporting positions in BGC Group. This is an decrease of 222 owner(s) or 37.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BGC is 0.09%, an increase of 60.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.86% to 336,563K shares. The put/call ratio of BGC is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 24,544K shares representing 6.64% ownership of the company.

Rubric Capital Management holds 21,000K shares representing 5.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,000K shares , representing an increase of 14.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BGC by 16.73% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 16,316K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company.

Nuveen holds 9,192K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,893K shares , representing an increase of 14.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BGC by 21.44% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,726K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,793K shares , representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BGC by 9.37% over the last quarter.

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