BG Stock Is Not the Bargain It Appears to Be

Bunge Global (NYSE: BG), the agribusiness and food giant, has seen its stock tumble 32% over the past year, while the S&P 500 has gained 12% over the same period. The primary culprit: a steep decline in global crop prices. Oversupply of corn, soybeans, and wheat has pushed commodity prices to multi-year lows, compressing margins across Bunge’s core processing operations. In Q1 2025, Bunge reported a 40% year-over-year drop in adjusted earnings, prompting a downward revision in its full-year EPS forecast to $7.75. Despite efforts to diversify and scale up through strategic moves like the Viterra merger, Bunge remains heavily exposed to cyclical agricultural market swings. Separately, see MSFT Stock to $1000?

At the current price of $75, Bunge Global appears attractively valued, trading at a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of just 0.2 compared to 3.1 for the S&P 500, and a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 9.5 versus the broader market’s 26.9. However, low valuation multiples alone don’t make a stock compelling. When measured across four critical dimensions: Growth, Profitability, Financial Stability, and Downturn Resilience, Bunge falls short, suggesting that the discounted valuation reflects deeper operational and structural weaknesses. That said, if you seek upside with lower volatility than individual stocks, the Trefis High Quality portfolio presents an alternative, having outperformed the S&P 500 and generated returns exceeding 91% since its inception.

How Have Bunge Global’s Revenues Grown Over Recent Years?

Bunge Global’s Revenues have fallen considerably over recent years.

• Bunge Global has seen its top line decline at an average rate of 5.7% over the last 3 years (vs. an increase of 5.5% for S&P 500)

• Its revenues have decreased 10.9% from $58 Bil to $51 Bil in the last 12 months (vs. growth of 5.5% for S&P 500)

• Also, its quarterly revenues reduced by 13.2% to $12 Bil in the most recent quarter from $13 Bil a year ago (vs. 4.8% improvement for S&P 500)

How Profitable Is Bunge Global?

Bunge Global’s profit margins are considerably worse than most companies in the Trefis coverage universe.

• Bunge Global’s Operating Income over the last four quarters was $1.4 Bil, which represents a very poor Operating Margin of 2.7%

• Bunge Global’s Operating Cash Flow (OCF) over this period was $621 Mil, pointing to a very poor OCF Margin of 1.2% (vs. 14.9% for S&P 500)

• For the last four-quarter period, Bunge Global’s Net Income was $1.1 Bil – indicating a poor Net Income Margin of 2.1% (vs. 11.6% for S&P 500)

Does Bunge Global Look Financially Stable?

Bunge Global’s balance sheet looks fine.

• Bunge Global’s Debt figure was $7.7 Bil at the end of the most recent quarter, while its market capitalization is $10 Bil (as of 7/7/2025). This implies a poor Debt-to-Equity Ratio of 71.2% (vs. 19.4% for S&P 500). [Note: A low Debt-to-Equity Ratio is desirable]

• Cash (including cash equivalents) makes up $3.9 Bil of the $27 Bil in Total Assets for Bunge Global. This yields a strong Cash-to-Assets Ratio of 14.6%

How Resilient Is BG Stock During A Downturn?

BG stock has fared much worse than the benchmark S&P 500 index during some of the recent downturns. Worried about the impact of a market crash on BG stock? Our dashboard How Low Can Stocks Go During A Market Crash captures how key stocks fared during and after the last six market crashes.

Inflation Shock (2022)

• BG stock fell 35.4% from a high of $126.76 on 18 April 2022 to $81.92 on 26 September 2022, vs. a peak-to-trough decline of 25.4% for the S&P 500

• The stock is yet to recover to its pre-Crisis high

• The highest the stock has reached since then is 115.98 on 7 August 2023 and currently trades at around $75

Covid Pandemic (2020)

• BG stock fell 47.8% from a high of $57.94 on 3 January 2020 to $30.25 on 18 March 2020, vs. a peak-to-trough decline of 33.9% for the S&P 500

• The stock fully recovered to its pre-Crisis peak by 28 October 2020

Global Financial Crisis (2008)

• BG stock fell 77.5% from a high of $133.00 on 14 January 2008 to $29.99 on 28 October 2008, vs. a peak-to-trough decline of 56.8% for the S&P 500

• The stock is yet to recover to its pre-Crisis high

Putting All The Pieces Together

Despite a seemingly attractive valuation, BG stock appears fundamentally weak across growth, profitability, and downturn resilience. Until there’s evidence of a turnaround in commodity pricing or sustained improvement in operating metrics, the stock remains a high-risk bet.

While you would do well to avoid BG stock for now, you could explore the Trefis Reinforced Value (RV) Portfolio, which has outperformed its all-cap stocks benchmark (combination of the S&P 500, S&P mid-cap, and Russell 2000 benchmark indices) to produce strong returns for investors. Why is that? The quarterly rebalanced mix of large-, mid- and small-cap RV Portfolio stocks provided a responsive way to make the most of upbeat market conditions while limiting losses when markets head south, as detailed in RV Portfolio performance metrics.

