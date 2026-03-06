Is B&G Foods (BGS) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is B&G Foods (BGS). BGS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 7.92, which compares to its industry's average of 15.51. BGS's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.31 and as low as 6.36, with a median of 9.30, all within the past year.

Investors should also recognize that BGS has a P/B ratio of 0.74. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.69. Over the past 12 months, BGS's P/B has been as high as 1.19 and as low as 0.62, with a median of 0.80.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that B&G Foods is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, BGS sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.