BFI Infinity Initiated a Position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure. Is This ETF a Buy?

Key Points

Wealth management firm BFI Infinity acquired 69,908 shares valued at $10,697,322 as of the end of the fourth quarter in 2025.

A new quarter-end position was established with a value of $10,697,322.

The position represents approximately 6.66% of 13F reportable AUM.

BFI Infinity's post-trade holding: 69,908 shares valued at approximately $10.70 million.

GRID is a new position, making it the fifth largest holding by value in the fund.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated January 14, 2026, BFI Infinity Ltd. initiated a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID), acquiring 69,908 shares. The estimated transaction value was $10.70 million based on the fund's average price during the quarter. The quarter-end value of the stake also totaled $10.70 million, reflecting the combined impact of the purchase and price movement.

What else to know

The new position represented 6.66% of BFI Infinity Ltd.'s 13F reportable assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ: AAXJ: $27.65 million (17.2% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: VTI: $20.17 million (12.6% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: VGK: $19.28 million (12.0% of AUM)

NASDAQ: QQQ: $11.57 million (7.2% of AUM)

NASDAQ: GRID: $10.70 million (6.7% of AUM)

As of January 13, 2026, shares were priced at $156.56.

One-year total return: 33.7%, outperforming the S&P 500 by 14.37 percentage points.

Dividend yield: 0.99%; GRID was 2.42% below its 52-week high as of January 14, 2026.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $5.26 billion Price (as of market close 2026-01-13) $156.56 Dividend yield 0.99% 1-year total return 33.69%

ETF snapshot

The First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund's investment strategy focuses on tracking the NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index, targeting companies engaged in electric grid, metering, energy storage, and smart grid technologies.

The portfolio is composed primarily of equities and depositary receipts of firms within the smart grid infrastructure sector, with a non-diversified structure.

The fund offers a modest dividend yield and operates as an exchange-traded fund, providing investors with liquid exposure to the smart grid infrastructure theme.

The First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund offers targeted exposure to companies driving innovation in electric grid modernization and smart energy management.

The ETF is structured to provide investors with access to a curated basket of firms at the forefront of smart grid infrastructure, balancing growth potential with sector-specific focus. Its strategy and portfolio composition position it as a specialized vehicle for capitalizing on trends in energy infrastructure and technology.

What this transaction means for investors

Swiss-based wealth management firm BFI Infinity's purchase of the First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (GRID) is notable for a few reasons. This represented a new position for BFI Infinity. It was also a substantial buy, catapulting GRID to the fifth largest holding.

BFI Infinity's large stake suggests a bullish outlook towards the First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund. The move is understandable given the rise of artificial intelligence.

AI requires massive computing power to perform tasks with speed and accuracy. This means the demand for data centers, which house AI systems, is skyrocketing to keep pace with AI's computational needs. Consequently, the construction of additional data centers is underway, and the industry is expected to expand for several years.

Of course, data centers need electricity to power the hardware running AI. That's where the First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund comes in. Its basket of renewable energy-focused companies is expected to provide electricity for AI, and with AI's energy requirements only growing larger as more sophisticated AI tech emerges, the GRID ETF is well positioned to deliver attractive returns in the years ahead.

Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.