BFH Outperforms Industry, Trades Near 52-Week High: Time to Hold?

Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. BFH have gained 22.6% in the last six-month period, outperforming the Finance sector and the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s growth of 5.9% and 11.8%, respectively. However, the Zacks Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry has lost 12% in the said time frame.



Shares of Bread Financial closed at $74.03 on Tuesday, near its 52-week high of $78.98. This proximity underscores investor confidence. It has the ingredients for further price appreciation.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The insurer has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion. The average volume of shares traded in the last three months was 0.7 million.



The stock has a solid track record of beating earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters, with an average of 55.17%.

BFH Trading Above 50-Day and 200-Day Moving Averages

The stock is trading above the 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMA) of $68.29 and $58.93, respectively, indicating solid upward momentum. The SMA is a widely used technical analysis tool to predict future price trends by analyzing historical price data.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BFH Shares Are Affordable

Bread Financial shares are trading at a discount compared with the industry. Its forward price-to-earnings multiple of 7.27X is significantly lower than the industry average of 32.48X, the Finance sector’s 19.17X and the Zacks S&P 500 Composite’s 26.1X. The insurer has a Value Score of A.

Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. VIRT, American Express Company AXP and LendingClub Corporation LC are also trading at a discount to the industry average.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BFH’s Encouraging Growth Projection

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Bread Financial’s 2025 earnings per share indicates a year-over-year increase of 34%. The consensus estimate for 2026 revenues indicates an increase of 3.3% from the corresponding 2025 estimates.



BFH has an impressive Growth Score of B. This style score helps analyze the growth prospects of a company.

Optimistic Analyst Sentiment on BFH

Each of the three analysts covering the stock has raised estimates for 2025, and two of the six analysts have raised the same for 2026 over the past 30 days. Thus, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 and 2026 earnings has moved up 0.4% and 0.1%, respectively, in the past 30 days.

Factors Acting in Favor of BFH Stock

The credit sales performance is expected to improve on the back of solid consumer spending. With the continued growth in credit sales, average loans are likely to increase. With new partner additions and holiday spending, BFH continues to expect strong credit sales.



Credit metrics should remain strong, with delinquency and net loss rates remaining below the historical averages. Given disciplined, proactive risk management and strong consumer payment behavior, net loss rates are expected to remain low.



BFH is prudently investing in strategic growth areas and ramping up marketing spending across growth verticals, digital innovation and technology enhancements. The company stated that ramping up its digital and technology capabilities remains a top priority this year. It has strategic relationships leveraging BFH’s versatile mono platform, including RBC, Fiserv and Sezzle.



The company has been strengthening its balance sheet and lowering debt. Notably, its free cash flow conversion has been impressive over the last several quarters, reflecting its solid earnings. Bread Financial also intends to pay down $100 million in 2026 bonds by this year to further improve leverage.



BFH remains focused on returning value to its shareholders. It uses share repurchases as a tool to mitigate the adverse impact of foreign exchange and intends to focus more on share buybacks, mergers and acquisitions.

Conclusion

Robust credit sales, higher retained earnings, active risk management, solid consumer spending and capital deployment should continue to favor Bread Financial over the long term.



BFH also has a VGM Score of A. Stocks with a favorable VGM Score are those with the most attractive value, best growth and most promising momentum compared with peers.



Higher return on capital, favorable growth estimates and attractive valuations should continue to benefit Bread Financial over the long term. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Express Company (AXP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

LendingClub Corporation (LC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (BFH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.