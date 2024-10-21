News & Insights

BFF Bank Plans €300 Million Bond Issuance

October 21, 2024 — 05:59 am EDT

BFF Bank SpA (IT:BFF) has released an update.

BFF Bank S.p.A. plans to issue a senior unsecured preferred bond worth up to €300 million, targeting institutional investors in Europe. The bond will be part of BFF’s EMTN program, with final terms to be set based on market conditions. This move underlines BFF’s strategy to strengthen its financial position and expand its presence in the European financial market.

