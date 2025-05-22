BFAM Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc (Symbol: BFAM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $124.45, changing hands as high as $124.88 per share. Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BFAM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BFAM's low point in its 52 week range is $100.59 per share, with $141.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $125.17.

