Beyond the Screen: Embracing Tangibility in Digital Art

By Zain Talyarkhan, CEO and Founder of Notable.art

Traditional art has long been celebrated for its value as a cultural artifact and a reliable long-term asset class. Artists with track records of consistent demand on the secondary market often retain or appreciate, offering collectors a safe investment that provides diversification and the potential to yield high returns.

Meanwhile, the rise of digital art, recently accelerated by the advent of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) and blockchain technology, has opened up a new realm of expression and market for emerging and established artists. Digital art dominates the NFT market and revenue is projected to reach more than $2.3 billion in 2024. The digital art market does face a significant, persistent, and obvious challenge: the absence of physical artwork to validate and sustain underlying value.

Exploring the Practicalities of Digital Art

Proponents of digital art today often emphasize its technical and practical benefits, such as fractionalized ownership models, blockchain-verified authenticity, and proof-of-title, which are all important upsides of tokenization. Digital art offers artists and collectors new ways to own, trade, and experience art while lowering barriers to entry for both artists and collectors.However, because of the infancy of the NFT market, there is limited available data on long-term market trends and viability, making it difficult for investors to make informed decisions and accurately assess the value and potential risks of digital art investments.

A crucial component of art is its tangibility, which provides collectors with a sense of security and protects the investment from day-to-day market volatility. Additionally, physical artworks hold intrinsic value which can be determined through existing qualitative and quantitative industry valuation standards.Generally considered intangible assets, NFTs have no standardized valuation metrics, creating a market hurdle even though earnings and value derived can be, in some instances, significant. While the tokenization of real-world assets is becoming a popular means for making NFTs more tangible, an alternative method to substantiate value and increase the price points of NFTs is by pairing them with a redeemable, physical work of art.

Preserving the Essence of Art in the Digital World

The profile of traditional art buyers is shifting from older collectors to a more millennial demographic with increasing spending power. With this, we are also seeing changes in the motivations behind purchasing works. While younger collectors have an inclination towards online spaces and are more likely to develop an interest in unconventional artistic mediums, they do seek genuine emotional connections with artwork and place a greater importance on the identity of the artist, Thus, they are more likely to purchase digital work they view as an extension of the artist’s existing studio practice. As such, a new concept is emerging— physical-digital art pairings, created in collaboration with the artist's studio, aimed at bridging the digital and physical ownership experience.

Enticing Traditional Artists and Collectors

Expanding the market beyond Web3 natives, the introduction of commercially and curatorially successful artists to digital mediums paves a new avenue for traditional collectors to begin investing in NFTs. Often experimenting with a multitude of mediums over the course of their careers, working in the digital has become the next logical foray for contemporary artists.

Select platforms are forging partnerships with world-renowned artists, seamlessly translating the physicality of their practices into the digital. This innovative approach seamlessly merges the digital landscape with the tactile experience of art, providing collectors with a tangible connection to digital creations. Each artwork receives individual numbering, titling, and digital signatures from the artist, ensuring authenticity and title through blockchain-backed technology. Recognizing the importance of the tactile experience for many collectors, integrating physical components into digital artworks emerges as a compelling strategy to enhance the art experience. This synergy not only leverages the strengths of both realms but also enriches the future of art and the future of art collecting.

The Future of Art Creation and Collection

Looking ahead, the convergence of traditional and digital art through NFTs paired with physical works encourages continued evolution and experimentation in the art market. The sustainable growth of the NFT market provides artists with a secure platform to tokenize their creative practices. Moreover, the integration of a physical component with digital artwork allows for more than just a tangible connection; it also ensures the sustainability of the investment as the physical component acts as a hard asset.

As we strive to encourage traditional artists and collectors to explore the digital art world, the potential for innovation and collaboration expands further with physical-digital pairings. This approach not only caters to the preferences of traditional art enthusiasts but also unlocks new avenues of expression and interaction in the digital landscape. As these technologies mature, I anticipate broader adoption and integration across artistic practices.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.