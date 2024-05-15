Beyond The Numbers: 7 Analysts Discuss Integer Holdings Stock

Analysts' ratings for Integer Holdings (NYSE:ITGR) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $132.0, with a high estimate of $139.00 and a low estimate of $123.00. This current average has increased by 15.28% from the previous average price target of $114.50.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Integer Holdings is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Newitter Truist Securities Announces Buy $137.00 - Robert Wasserman Benchmark Maintains Buy $130.00 - Robert Wasserman Benchmark Maintains Buy $130.00 - Craig Bijou B of A Securities Raises Buy $135.00 $105.00 Brett Fishbin Keybanc Raises Overweight $139.00 $123.00 Robert Wasserman Benchmark Raises Buy $130.00 $105.00 Brett Fishbin Keybanc Lowers Overweight $123.00 $125.00

Discovering Integer Holdings: A Closer Look

Integer Holdings Corp is a manufacturer of medical device components used by original equipment manufacturers in the medical industry. The company also develops batteries used in nonmedical applications in the energy, military, and environmental markets. The firm organizes itself into two business segments based on the product type: medical and nonmedical. The medical segment uses the firm's technologies to produce components and finished medical devices, and it generates the vast majority of revenue. The company earns more than half of its revenue in the United States.

A Deep Dive into Integer Holdings's Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Integer Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 9.51% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Integer Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 4.94%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Integer Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.35%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Integer Holdings's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.68% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Integer Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.81.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

