Beyond price target lowered to $8 from $14 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Seth Sigman lowered the firm’s price target on Beyond (BYON) to $8 from $14 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm lowered estimates following the company’s Q3 results and last week’s investor event. Beyond’s profitability improvements are encouraging, but weaker sales will take time to fix, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

