Beyond NVIDIA: The Next Phase of the AI Investment Boom

(1:00) - Breaking Down Big Tech Earnings and The AI Trade

(4:30) - Where Should You Be Looking To Invest Right Now?

(8:00) - Defiance AI and Power Infrastructure ETF: AIPO

(11:05) - Should You Consider Investing Into Quantum Computing?

(13:50) - Defiance Quantum ETF: QTUM

(17:00) - Defiance Drone and Modern Warfare ETF: JEDI

(19:20) - Episode Roundup: PWR, VRT, GEV, MU, INTC

Podcast@Zacks.coom

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Sylvia Jablonski, CEO and CIO of Defiance ETFs, about the broader market, the AI trade, quantum computing, and drones.

The biggest takeaway from the blockbuster results reported by Alphabet GOOG, Amazon AMZN, Meta Platforms META, and Microsoft MSFT was that the AI trade is not slowing down. The king of the AI trade, NVIDIA NVDA, reports earnings this week.

The four hyperscalers are now set to spend a combined $725 billion in capex this year, but investors want to know whether these massive outlays will generate tangible returns anytime soon. At the same time, the AI trade has broadened lately, with investors increasingly looking beyond chipmakers to other areas poised to benefit from the revolution.

The Defiance AI & Power Infrastructure ETF AIPO targets companies deriving at least 50% of their revenue from AI hardware, data centers, power infrastructure, or related sectors. Quanta Services PWR and GE Vernova GEV are among the fund’s top holdings.

Quantum stocks have also attracted significant investor interest as markets speculate on the next major technological breakthrough after AI. The technology has the potential to transform the world, and some recent advancements suggest it may be closer to reality than previously expected.

Some of the world’s largest technology companies, along with many startups, are actively developing quantum computers or advancing quantum technologies. The Defiance Quantum ETF QTUM provides exposure to the global quantum computing and machine learning industries.

Conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine have highlighted how modern defense is being reshaped by drones, autonomous systems, and AI-driven capabilities. The Defiance Drone & Modern Warfare ETF JEDI provides exposure to these areas.

Tune in to the podcast to learn more. Make sure to be on the lookout for the next edition of ETF Spotlight! If you have any comments or questions, please email podcast@zacks.com.

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Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM): ETF Research Reports

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Defiance AI & Power Infrastructure ETF (AIPO): ETF Research Reports

Defiance Drone and Modern Warfare ETF (JEDI): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.