Beyond The Numbers: 9 Analysts Discuss Synchrony Financial Stock

Analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 9 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $74.89, a high estimate of $85.00, and a low estimate of $66.00. This current average has increased by 5.79% from the previous average price target of $70.79.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Synchrony Financial among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alex Scott Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $70.00 $82.00 Brian Foran Truist Securities Raises Hold $77.00 $72.00 Karl Shepard RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $73.00 $70.00 David Rochester Compass Point Announces Neutral $70.00 - Mihir Bhatia B of A Securities Raises Buy $85.00 $82.00 Eric Wasserstrom UBS Raises Neutral $66.00 $58.00 Alex Scott Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $82.00 $72.50 Brian Foran Truist Securities Announces Hold $72.00 - Mark Devries Barclays Raises Overweight $79.00 $59.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Synchrony Financial. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Synchrony Financial compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Synchrony Financial's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Synchrony Financial's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, originally a spinoff of GE Capital's retail financing business, is the largest provider of private-label credit cards in the United States by both outstanding receivables and purchasing volume. Synchrony partners with other firms to market its credit products in their physical stores as well as on their websites and mobile applications. Synchrony operates through three segments: retail card (private-label and co-branded general-purpose credit cards), payment solutions (promotional financing for large ticket purchases), and CareCredit (financing for elective healthcare procedures).

Key Indicators: Synchrony Financial's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Synchrony Financial's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.88% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Synchrony Financial's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 19.81%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Synchrony Financial's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.0% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Synchrony Financial's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.63%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Synchrony Financial's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

