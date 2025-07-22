Beyond The Numbers: 9 Analysts Discuss ServiceTitan Stock

Across the recent three months, 9 analysts have shared their insights on ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for ServiceTitan, presenting an average target of $129.78, a high estimate of $150.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. This current average reflects an increase of 11.99% from the previous average price target of $115.89.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive ServiceTitan. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $150.00 $125.00 Josh Baer Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $109.00 $107.00 Yun Kim Loop Capital Raises Hold $100.00 $90.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $140.00 $140.00 Joe Vruwink Baird Raises Outperform $124.00 $106.00 Parker Lane Stifel Raises Buy $125.00 $110.00 Andrew Sherman TD Securities Raises Buy $140.00 $120.00 Scott Berg Needham Raises Buy $140.00 $125.00 Jason Celino Keybanc Raises Overweight $140.00 $120.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to ServiceTitan. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to ServiceTitan. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of ServiceTitan compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of ServiceTitan compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for ServiceTitan's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of ServiceTitan's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on ServiceTitan analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan Inc is an end-to-end technology platform built for contractors to transform the performance of their businesses. The Company's platform provides business owners, technicians, customer service representatives and other key office staff with technology tools designed to help customers grow revenue, drive operational efficiencies, deliver a superior end-customer experience and monitor key business drivers in real-time. The Company also has subsidiaries in Yerevan, Armenia and British Columbia, Canada that primarily serve as research and development and support centers.

A Deep Dive into ServiceTitan's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: ServiceTitan's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 26.63%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: ServiceTitan's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -21.5%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -3.19%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): ServiceTitan's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.65%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: ServiceTitan's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.11, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for TTAN

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Piper Sandler Reiterates Overweight Overweight Jun 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Jun 2025 Loop Capital Maintains Hold Hold

View More Analyst Ratings for TTAN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.