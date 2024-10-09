Beyond The Numbers: 8 Analysts Discuss TE Connectivity Stock

Analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 8 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $163.75, a high estimate of $179.00, and a low estimate of $153.00. Experiencing a 1.25% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $165.83.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive TE Connectivity is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Lowers Buy $165.00 $173.00 Mark Delaney Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $179.00 $189.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $153.00 $155.00 William Stein Truist Securities Raises Hold $156.00 $151.00 Luke Junk Baird Raises Outperform $170.00 $162.00 Stephen Bersey HSBC Announces Hold $162.00 - Kevin McCarthy Vertical Research Announces Hold $155.00 - Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Raises Buy $170.00 $165.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to TE Connectivity. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of TE Connectivity compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of TE Connectivity's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of TE Connectivity's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering TE Connectivity: A Closer Look

TE Connectivity is the largest electrical connector supplier in the world, supplying interconnect and sensor solutions to the transportation, industrial, and communications markets. With operations in 150 countries and over 500,000 stock-keeping units, TE has a broad portfolio that forms the electrical architecture of its end customers' cutting-edge innovations.

A Deep Dive into TE Connectivity's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Challenges: TE Connectivity's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.48%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: TE Connectivity's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 14.4% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): TE Connectivity's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.57%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): TE Connectivity's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.51%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: TE Connectivity's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.33.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

