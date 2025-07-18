Beyond The Numbers: 8 Analysts Discuss Semtech Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 8 analysts have published ratings on Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $50.12, a high estimate of $68.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. This current average reflects an increase of 7.21% from the previous average price target of $46.75.

The perception of Semtech by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tore Svanberg Stifel Raises Buy $54.00 $45.00 Tore Svanberg Stifel Raises Buy $45.00 $42.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $43.00 $40.00 Cody Acree Benchmark Maintains Buy $68.00 $68.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Maintains Buy $54.00 $54.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $40.00 $30.00 Tore Svanberg Stifel Raises Buy $42.00 $35.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Lowers Buy $55.00 $60.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Semtech. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Semtech compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Semtech's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Semtech Corp is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing analog and mixed-signal semiconductors, algorithms and wireless semiconductors, connectivity modules, gateways, routers and connected services for IoT. The company operates in four reportable segments: Signal Integrity, Analog Mixed Signal and Wireless, IoT Systems and IoT Connected Services. The majority of the company's revenue is earned through Analog Mixed Signal and Wireless segment. Geographically majority of the company's revenue is earned from Asia Pacific region, company also operates in North America and Europe.

Semtech's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Semtech displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 21.81%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Semtech's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.71%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Semtech's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.48%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Semtech's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.36%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Semtech's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.95, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

