Beyond The Numbers: 8 Analysts Discuss Blue Owl Cap Stock

Analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Cap (NYSE:OWL) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 8 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 4 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $23.19, a high estimate of $27.00, and a low estimate of $18.50. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 10.06% increase from the previous average price target of $21.07.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Blue Owl Cap by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Crispin Love Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $25.00 $23.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Buy $27.00 $20.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $24.00 $21.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $21.00 $18.50 Crispin Love Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $23.00 $20.00 Brian McKenna JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $25.00 $24.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $22.00 $21.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $18.50 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Blue Owl Cap. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Blue Owl Cap compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Blue Owl Cap's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Blue Owl Cap's Background

Blue Owl Capital Inc is an alternative asset management firm. The Company deploys private capital across Credit, GP Strategic Capital, and Real Estate platforms on behalf of institutional and private wealth clients. The Company conducts its operations through Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP ("Blue Owl Holdings") and Blue Owl Capital Carry LP ("Blue Owl Carry"). Its investor base includes a diversified mix of institutional investors, including public and private pension funds, endowments, foundations, family offices, private banks, high-net-worth individuals, asset managers, and insurance companies. The Company generates substantially all of its revenues in the United states.

Blue Owl Cap: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Blue Owl Cap's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 31.88%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Blue Owl Cap's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.17%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.0%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Blue Owl Cap's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.36%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.61, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

