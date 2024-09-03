Beyond The Numbers: 7 Analysts Discuss Xylem Stock

7 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Xylem (NYSE:XYL) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $159.43, a high estimate of $172.00, and a low estimate of $138.00. This current average has increased by 2.59% from the previous average price target of $155.40.

The perception of Xylem by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Giordano TD Cowen Announces Hold $138.00 - Damian Karas UBS Announces Buy $165.00 - Michael Halloran Baird Raises Outperform $170.00 $155.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Buy $172.00 $170.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Outperform $163.00 $160.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Buy $170.00 $157.00 Joseph Giordano TD Cowen Raises Buy $138.00 $135.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Xylem. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Xylem compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Xylem's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Xylem is a global leader in water technology and offers a wide range of solutions, including the transport, treatment, testing, and efficient use of water for customers in the utility, industrial, commercial, and residential sectors. Xylem was spun off from ITT in 2011. Based in Rye Brook, New York, Xylem has a presence in over 150 countries and employs 16,200. The company generated $7.4 billion in revenue in 2023.

Xylem's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Xylem displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 25.96%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.94%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Xylem's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.89%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Xylem's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.22%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Xylem's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.2, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

